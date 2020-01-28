Blake vividly admits that raising three children under the age of 6 is a lot to adjust

In the fall of 2019, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter together, and life with their three children has been a bit crazy.

On Tuesday, January 28, Blake Lively stopped at the Good Morning America set about what it is like to go from two to three children.

“It’s like going from 2 to 3,000”, the 32-year-old actress admitted. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. “

Lively and Reynolds share three children: 5-year-old James Reynolds, 3-year-old Inez Reynolds and their newborn.

“It’s a lot,” Vividly admitted. “People say that from two to three is the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. Those people don’t have three children. It’s crazy.”

On Monday, January 27, the actress made her first red carpet after the baby for her movie The Rhythm Section, in New York City! She wore a beautiful, black velvet dress and accessorized it with black leather gloves, high-heeled boots, and an emerald necklace. The appearance marked the first red carpet appearance of Lively since she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, welcomed their third child in 2019. Instead of her husband accompanying her, she brought her mother Elaine Lively and sister Robyn Lively as her date.

Since the birth of their first child, the couple has given priority to keeping their family life private, including rarely sharing photos and not disclosing the name of their third baby. Reynolds said earlier that he plans to keep his three girls away from the Hollywood spotlight.

In December 2019, the actor previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that his daughter caught the acting fever and he plans to crush her acting dreams. “I was like:” You know what? This is what is cheaper and easier. Let’s just skip the showbiz and sign up for cocaine directly, “he joked at the time. “Because showbiz is not good for children. I feel like we should know this already, right? But parents are upset, “Yes, let’s just put them in a movie without supervision.” “

– Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020