When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released their song ‘Nobody Like You’, fans hoped that a romantic video clip would follow, and now their hope has been answered. During the weekend, the couple shared teasers for the new video clip on social media.

“I told you it would come soon”, Shelton wrote with a short clip from the video.

Stefani also shared an excerpt from the video clip. “Eeeekk it’s coming!” Stefani subtitled her Instagram post.

Earlier in January, it was announced that Shelton and Stefani would perform their new duet during the 2020 GRAMMY Awards on January 26.

“Nobody But You” is on the country’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. When it came to this new song, Shelton revealed that he found it magical when he first heard it.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said. “I also realized how important it is to me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] tried to get it for me.”

“It fits my story,” he added. “I was about to go in and record when I decided it needed Gwen – because it’s our song. I think it’s magical. “

In the song, the couple claim their love for each other and say that it is incomparable with everything else they have ever felt.

“Nobody But You” marks the pair’s second official duet together. The first time they worked together was for Stefani’s holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The song with the title bore the title name of the album.

The official video clip ‘Nobody But You’ will be released on Tuesday, January 21.