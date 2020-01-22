Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani drop 'Nobody But You' music video

On Tuesday, January 21, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released their official music video for their duet track “Nobody But You”.

The video clip highlighted several clips of the couple singing while lying on the couch with their dog Betty, as well as having fun during a dinner date in a restaurant and cruising around in their car.

Some of the images in the video clip also contain some homemade moments from their daily lives – including a sweet collection of selfies with a makeup-free Stefani giggling while Shelton showered her.

The video clip “Nobody But You”, directed by Sophie Muller, was primarily filmed in Los Angeles, but also contained photos on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the run-up to the official release of the music video, the pair of fans teased social media earlier this week with small clips of it. “Eeeekk it’s coming!” Stefani wrote next to a teaser clip.

“I told you it was coming soon,” Shelton wrote his Instagram post with the same video.

On Monday, Shelton and Stefani both shared a short trailer of them cuddling on a leather couch and another scene in which they ate a plate of fries in a restaurant.

The pair’s new music video was released on the 2020 GRAMMYs just a few days before their duet performance. Shelton is also nominated for the best country performance for his single ‘God’s country’.

When “Nobody But You” was first released, the song has played more than 3.5 million times since December 13.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h9o0Gujuoc [/ embed]