Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani become emotional during their 2020 Grammy performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their new love duet “Nobody But You” live for the first time at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shelton was the first to come on stage and sang a solo piece with a guitar in his hand. Stefani then joined the country singer midway and ended in a pure white ball gown with a embellished Queen of Hearts-themed corset and matching headband.

Shelton and Stefani showed their love for each other during the romantic performance, while they looked at each other as they stared at each other’s eyes as they sang. At one point, Stefani was holding Shelton’s hand when they had finished singing their duet.

Earlier in the night the couple joked with Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet, that her embroidered mini dress was a tribute to “Blake Shelton” and also confirmed that the love song was not originally written as a duet.

“But once we listened to it, we realized that it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us – the lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly,” Shelton said. “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I watched her train, listen to the song and it was like,” Wait a minute. You have to sing this song with me. “

“It just all came together,” he added.

Although the song was not originally a duet, this does not mean that the couple plans to make an album together in the future. “I don’t think so,” said the country singer.

“I don’t think so either, but we actually did a lot of music together,” added Stefani. “We wrote two songs together, that’s a lot. Because he never [duets]. He shares his talent with me!”

As for their pre-performance nerves, the couple said they weren’t too bad.

“We [sing together] all the time,” Shelton said. “We sing in the house. Music is such a part of our daily lives anyway, so performing here – it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that, but actually performing together is exactly what we do. “

