Blake Lively made a glamorous red carpet back after baby number three

Blake Lively made her first red carpet after the baby and it was absolutely fantastic!

The actress got out on Monday, January 27 and walked the red carpet for a screening of her new movie, The Rhythm Section, in New York City. The appearance marked Lively’s first red carpet appearance since she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, welcomed their third child in 2019.

For the red carpet, Lively wore a glamorous black velvet dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline and flattering off-shoulder sleeves. They accessorized with bold black gloves, a dramatic pearl necklace, and thigh-high boots with buckles. For her beautiful look, Lively pulled her hair back into a messy updo and wore her makeup smoky and glowing.

To ET’s question about her red carpet transformation, Lively replied: “A transformation – what do you think I normally look like? It is. I don’t look like this. “

Her character in The Rhythm Section undergoes her own transformation in the film, which Lively raised during the interview. “I was in a lot of makeup to have these eye bags and look as rough as she looks in the beginning and then I was also in a lot of makeup (front) when she looked nice and fresh, “she shared about watching her character in the movie. “The real me is somewhere in the middle.”

“Some people see it as:” This is what she looks like without makeup, “and it’s terrible and then sometimes (it’s something like that)” This is what she looks like without makeup, “and it’s a fresh face – that also took an hour, “she added.” So it’s funny to see the perspectives of different people on how good or how awful I look without makeup. “

The Rhythm Section will play in the cinema on Friday 31 January.

View the glamorous red carpet moment of Lively below: