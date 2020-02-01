Blake Lively has just shared a hilarious update about her daughters

The star welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds last year

Blake Lively is currently a seriously busy lady. She is not only promoting her new film, The Rhythm Section, but she is also the mother of three.

The actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are parents of three daughters, James, five, Inez, three and a baby girl who arrived last October. The couple’s wedding photos have recently been banned from Pinterest for surprising reasons.

During the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Blake revealed that her middle daughter, Inez, was initially unsure of the new addition to the family – and it is seriously related to anyone with children.

“I have so many children!” The star began. “It’s a bit of a major adjustment in our house, but it’s good. I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very much in the baby, but my middle child is not so much.

“She kind of pretends to play with her, like in the beginning,” she explained. “Our eldest loves her, and she is like very mothers and then our middle daughter is just like, just staying away from her.

“And then I said to her, I said,” you know, you are going to teach her everything she knows. You teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, everything you want. “

“And she says,” Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do. “

Too funny.