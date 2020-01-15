Blackridge owner accuses the opponent of 'arming' attack website documents

The political strategy company that created two anonymous attack websites during the last civilian election said Tuesday that it should not have been the fault, but instead the owner accused London lawyer Susan Toth of “arming” the legal process through documents to publish that it had transferred in the order of a court.

Blackridge gave Toth a whole series of customer documents – including a contract, invoice and a series of e-mails and social media messages regarding the annoying websites – following a court order requested by Coun. Maureen Cassidy and former politician Virginia Ridley.

Both women were targeted by attack websites created by the company during the 2018 civilian race and asked a judge to force the release of information to reveal who was behind them. The documents were made public this week by Toth – she represents Cassidy and Ridley.

“The moment these documents were obtained by Mrs. Toth, they were armed, abused for a PR campaign, instead of handling it through the legal process,” Blackridge owner Amir Farahi argued Tuesday.

Toth claims that it is Blackridge and Farahi who forced her clients into the legal system to find out who was behind the election attack websites.

“He denied involvement, which meant that we had to go to court. Then he said he could not talk about his customers because of the confidentiality, which forced us back to court. He forces us to court and now he complains about using the trial, “Toth said.

And she said that although a possible future lawsuit is a reason that Cassidy and Ridley went to court, it was mainly about getting answers.

Maureen Cassidy, left; Virginia Ridley.

“We have been very honest and clear to the public, unlike other parties,” Toth said. “Our goal is always transparency, responsibility and the pursuit of truth.”

Blackridge created the websites during the 2018 municipal elections, in which it worked on the campaigns of a dozen school board and council candidates, including Randy Warden, who challenged Cassidy and Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen, who beat Ridley.

Warden was linked to the Cassidy website in social media posts released Monday. He said he knew it was being developed, but he didn’t know what was on the website until it became public.

But in a statement on Tuesday the company said that these sites were made: “Blaming Blackridge for the websites in question is related to blaming a graphic designer or a clothing vendor for making an” impeach Trump “t-shirt (sic) by order of Democrats. “

Farahi’s accusation comes a day after Van Meerbergen accused his company of forging an invoice. Van Meerbergen – whose name is at the top of the $ 1,320 bill for an anonymous website and “attack ads” against Ridley – has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the website and called the invoice “full fabrication” on Monday.

Blackridge said the claim is “impossible” because the bill was paid by Barry Phillips, a member of the Paul Van Meerbergen campaign team, who claimed responsibility for the website aimed at Ridley. It included an allegation of child abuse because she once took her son to a long budget meeting.

But Phillips, who did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday, said last year that he was paying more than $ 1,000 of his own money for a website that would clarify Ridley’s position on rapid transit and emphasized that he was unaware of Virginia Ridley of the personal content .ca went live.

On Tuesday, Van Meerbergen avoided reporters at the start of the council meeting by sneaking into rooms through a closed door reserved for politicians and staff.

London lawyer Susan Toth (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Van Meerbergen’s contract with Blackridge – as well as Warden’s invoice and other documents forming part of the court order, such as the current ownership of the websites – have not yet been transferred, Toth said.

Howard Winkler, a lawyer from Toronto who specializes in civil cases, including defamation cases, said the public’s right to know the details in a case like this should be weighed against legal rules. That includes not using documents received through a court order for a “collateral purpose”.

“Because the legal process is long and expensive, justice can sometimes be difficult or impossible for those who are slanderous. Real justice is sometimes only achieved through the timely public disclosure of the truth, “he said.

“In this case, disclosing the truth is a compelling motivation. However, respect for the rule of law is or more important. Society is best served when both the public interest in the truth and the rule of law are respected. You could argue that in this case the attainment of the former was at the expense of the latter. “

Toth said her customers have always been clear about what they wanted to do with the documents.

“(Cassidy and Ridley) have always been frank about their intention to make this information public, regardless of whether further legal action has been taken. There is no collateral purpose. “

Threatening legal avenues can still play a role in the case, as the Ontario provincial police are investigating possible violations of the municipal election law, including by Blackridge. The company maintained that it did nothing wrong and said the websites it created were hard, but based on verifiable facts.

Cassidy and Ridley will take their time to decide on the next steps, including civil proceedings, once all information required by the court order has been provided by Blackridge, Toth added.

“” These are legitimate orders. There is a standard that must be reached to receive this order, “she said, noting that it was awarded by thoughtful judges who were well aware of that standard.

“Our customers had the right to use the legal process to determine the identity of underlying persons (the websites).”

mstacey@postmedia.com

twitter.com/MeganatLFPress

Related