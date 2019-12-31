Blackouts in North Okanagan, Shuswap due to bad weather – Okanagan

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Several weather-related blackouts are reported in North Okanagan and Shuswap.

From 10 a.m. on his blackout card, BC Hydro shows 39 outages, five of them in Lumby and 13 between Chase and Anglemont.

The nocturnal blizzard that covered the southern interior of BC is said to be the main cause of the blackouts, including those in Enderby and Spallumcheen.

Crews arrive at #VernonBC with a failure of 1,704 customers. The cause is still being investigated. Updates here: https://t.co/tM0Pv6lNTI pic.twitter.com/CbtiO4ZOhD

– BC Hydro (@bchydro), December 31, 2019

The story continues under the advertisement

Severe weather caused two new failures in the #Enderby area, which affected 2,801 customers. Crews are on the way. Updates here: https://t.co/N5vyNvUeBT pic.twitter.com/JWgVdCD1D2

– BC Hydro (@bchydro), December 31, 2019

A crew was assigned a new outage in #ChaseBC, which affected 1,295 customers. Updates here: https://t.co/NZUOhl1RFo pic.twitter.com/cgfZXLTPvl

– BC Hydro (@bchydro), December 31, 2019

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Snowstorm is expected to hammer interior, warnings, and travel advice before Christ



In Salmon Arm, the causes range from unfavorable weather conditions to the failure of transmission lines to fallen trees via power lines.

In central Okanagan, only a power failure is reported from 10 a.m.

More information about BC Hydro's power outages can be found here.

More information about FortisBC's power outages can be found here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) okanagan-shuswap (t) bc hydro (t) FortisBC (t) North Okanagan (t) Okanagan (t) power cut (t) Shuswap (t) blizzard (t) news (t) weather