BlackBerry Android smartphones will be discontinued in 2020

In recent years, BlackBerry has returned to the smartphone market thanks to a partnership with TCL. But today BlackBerry announced that its Android smartphones are ready. The current models will be discontinued later this year.

BlackBerry Mobile, announced today on Twitter, will stop selling its current Android phones on August 31, 2020. This news comes almost two years after the announcement of the last BlackBerry smartphone, the BlackBerry Key2 LE.

The 15-minute awareness of BlackBerry in the Android market brought the unveiling of the BlackBerry KeyOne, an Android smartphone with a smaller display that offers space for a full physical keyboard. This device essentially copied the design of classic BlackBerry smartphones, but with a more modern design and of course Android on board.

In its announcement, BlackBerry confirms that all of its versions will continue to be supported by customer service and warranty service until August 2022. It is unclear how further Android updates will be handled, if at all.

So is BlackBerry dead again? Basically for now. However, there is a possibility that we will see another revival at some point. This announcement relates to TCL’s efforts with the BlackBerry brand and states that the company “has no further rights to design, manufacture, or sell new BlackBerry mobile devices”. This leaves the door open for BlackBerry itself or another brand that intervenes to pick things up, but given the number of sales that have been known in the past, this is unlikely.

Why did TCL shut things down? Apart from the declining sales, this is certainly also due to the fact that TCL is independently breaking into the smartphone market with its own brand this year and the resources have simply been allocated there.

RIP BlackBerry. I always want to love my time with a QWERTY smartphone …

When TCL Communication announced in December 2016 that we had a trademark license and technology support agreement with BlackBerry Limited to continue to make new, modern BlackBerry smartphones available worldwide, we were very excited and humble to take on this challenge. In fact, our KEY series smartphones, starting with KEYone, were eagerly awaited by the BlackBerry community. The special thing about these devices was not only the hardware developed and manufactured by TCL Communication, but also the important security and software functions of BlackBerry Limited, which ensure that they are real BlackBerry devices. Support from BlackBerry Limited was a key element in bringing devices like BlackBerry KEYOne, Motion, KEY2 and KEY2 LE to life. We are proud to have worked with them on these projects in recent years.

However, we regret to announce that TCL Communication will no longer sell mobile BlackBerry devices as of August 31, 2020. TCL Communication has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell new BlackBerry mobile devices. However, TCL Communication will provide support for the existing mobile device portfolio, including customer service and warranty service, until August 31, 2022 or as long as required by local laws in which the mobile device was purchased. Further information can be found at www.blackberrymobile.com or by calling customer service at the numbers at blackberrymobile.com/hotline-and-service-center/.

For those of us at TCL Communication who were lucky enough to be working on BlackBerry Mobile, we would like to thank all of our partners, customers and the BlackBerry fan community for their support in recent years. We are grateful that we met so many fans from all over the world at our World Tour stops. The future is promising for both TCL Communication and BlackBerry Limited. We hope that both of you will continue to support us as we progress in our respective ways.

We’d like to thank everyone who has worked on TCL Communication’s BlackBerry Mobile team over the years for making it possible for us to be part of this journey.

