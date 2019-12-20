Black women in music made their mark in 2019

Loading...

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

In September, Brittany told Howard The Independent that the impetus behind "Georgia", a favorite of her Jaime album, was that I had never heard a song, let alone an R&B song or black music, in one woman sang a love song for another woman, so I decided to write one. "

Hal Horowitz wrote in the American songwriter that Jaime, ranked 18th in our Uproxx Music Critics poll, "is a bold, introspective, and almost surprisingly insightful album that most artists wouldn't try." Jaime is indeed a bold album. But it's just Howard's story. The statement praises sheer honesty.

In 2013 Howard BET said, "I don't think about color and I think that's great." My father is my father, my mother is my mother. My friends are my friends. “And theoretically, talented musicians are just talented musicians. Storytellers are storytellers.

But even in a relatively progressive cultural climate, too many people make it difficult for blacks, women and queers. Imagine you were all three like Howard. This oppression is reflected in the music world, where artists, especially black women, still find it too difficult to become their most honest self without any form of criticism.

Lizzo, whose Cuz I Love You album came 15th in the poll, was ridiculed for taking provocative photos and dressing as she wanted. Rapsody and her incredible Eve album (40th place) are continuously being fought against high-performing artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, whose summer-defining Fever album has just missed the top 50 on the list. In August Megan said to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: “I think we have to stop comparing them. They're two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same. "

And that's a nice thing. This year's Uproxx survey reflects the dynamism of black femininity. No participant does the same as the others. Artists of all genres and artistic aesthetics showed up this year, told their stories and shook the ideas of pop culture about black femininity. Survey results from critics such as Lizzo, FKA Twigs, Solange Knowles, Jamila Woods and Little Simz confirmed that identity is who you are, but not what you are.

The Magdalene album by FKA Twigs was chosen at 10 a.m. Her second studio album was praised by fans and critics alike for her cross-border, deeply personal work. Caitlin White, pop expert at Uproxx, said Twigs "manages to distance itself from the issues and peculiarities, even if it does painful and intimate emotional excavations of difficult experiences and personal failure."

And while White realizes that Twigs was afraid to make a "brazen, eye-catching pop album", Lizzo's Grammy-nominated Cuz I Love You aimed at that – and the charismatic beacon of body positivity was successful. The album with the 15th place in the survey shot into the air and landed on the charts with titles like "Tempo", "Exactly How I Feel" and of course "Juice". Lizzo showed her musical breadth on the 11-track album, which combines pop, R&B and hip-hop elements in a project that reflects their liveliness.

Solange has also performed an ambitious genre bend for When I Get Home, a homage to their hometown Houston with a soundscape that combines Houston's legendary chopped-and-screwed sound with psychedelic soul, free jazz and funk. And although Uproxx hip-hop editor Aaron Williams was initially not a fan of the ambitious project, enough critics thought it was great that it ended up at the poll at 14.

In 2019, numerous women shaped the game of hip-hop and released music at a speed with which archaic terms such as "female rap" and "femcees" sound more silly than ever. It's all just rap. Little Simz's 44th album, Gray Matter, has also proven this. On the third album by the British artist, she deals in an exciting way with gun violence (in "Wounds") and her psychological problems. In "Therapy," she tells a fictional therapist that "I see how you look at me like I'm a charity. I only come here for clarity. And it didn't work." There is an increasing cultural conversation about mental health and going to therapy, but Simz insistently shows that it just doesn't work for everyone. She also gets honest about "Venom", where she brings out the sad truth about modern rap: "You would never want to admit that I'm the best here / if only because I have ovaries."

Rapsody can agree with Simz's feeling. She has been in contact with rapstalwarts like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole for years and has released another prestigious album in Eve, but has not received a Grammy nomination despite expectations from many observers. Her outstanding album is thematically closely related to Jamila Woods & # 39; Legacy! Legacy !, which showed up at 24 in the survey. While Rapsody delivered skilful lyrics and Woods excelled in rich singing, both albums celebrated the black women who stood before them with song titles such as Legacy's "Eartha", "Zora" and "Octavia" and Evas "Ibtihaj". Nina ”and“ Serena ”.

The band camp description for Legacy! Heritage! says the album "is based on the uncompromising nature of its creator and the stories honored in its many layers". This summary expands to explain the power of black women in music. Whether Howard & # 39; s or Rapsody & # 39; s party rocking rhymes – the variety of votes among black women is a statement about the indefinability of blackness and femininity. Sometimes it wrestles "I'm 100% the best", while sometimes it creates vulnerabilities like Twigs or Brittany Howard. It is important that these levels, projects and forerunners continue to have room to be without boundaries or restrictive paradigms.

