Black Widow: Everything we know about the Marvel Phase 4 film

Marvel fans have longed for an independent Black Widow film for years and are finally getting one. Despite her seemingly permanent send-off in Avengers: Endgame, Natasha Romanoff will return to the big screen on May 1, 2020 to initiate Marvel’s highly anticipated Phase 4.

In true super spy fashion, the Marvel Studios keep many details Black widow a closely guarded secret, but the company has revealed some footage from the film about trailers and television advertising. Here is everything we know Black widow so far.

Trailer and previews

Black Widow announced their presence during the February Super Bowl with a new TV spot (see above) that features some fresh footage from the upcoming film. The 30-second preview brought the audience to the team she called her family before The Avengers.

Marvel released a new trailer for Black Widow (see below) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, and the preview included significantly more footage from Taskmaster, the Marvel Comics mercenary, who made his live-action debut in Black Widow gave.

A month earlier, Marvel had released Black Widow’s first footage on a short teaser trailer for the film (see below) that provided insight into the title character’s return to the region where she began her career as a deadly super spy.

In addition to a look at Scarlett Johansson’s return as Natasha Romanoff, the trailer also featured girls like Florence Pugh as super spy Yelena Bolova, David Harbor as Stranger Things actress as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron. The preview also gave the first look at Taskmaster.

New look, new poster, new characters

During the Disney D23 Expo in August 2019, Black Widow was the subject of several Marvel film updates, including a preview of the new non-black suit that Natasha will wear in the film.

Newly uncovered official concept graphics for the # BlackWidow film show Natasha Romanoff in her new white suit!

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct), August 25, 2019

The suit could also be seen during the event and gave the participants a precise insight into the fresh threads of the super spy.

As if that wasn’t enough, artist Andy Park also unveiled the official Black Widow poster that he had painted for the film.

BLACK WIDOW!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor to paint. She is very close and dear to me because I have designed / painted it a million times.

– Andy Park (@andyparkart), August 25, 2019

The picture shows Johansson as the title secret agent front and center, but it also includes a picture of the villain Taskmaster in the background as well as a first look at Red Guardian, the character portrayed by Stranger Things actor David Harbor.

The occupation

Naturally, Black widow is led by the only Scarlett Johansson to slip into the Black Widow’s stealth suit for the eighth time. Johansson has played Black Widow since 2010 when she debuted Ironman 2, Johansson’s Black Widow is also in all four avenger movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and captain America: civil war,

She’ll take part Black widow by Florence Pugh, who will play Natasha’s colleague Yelena Belova. Pugh, who came on the scene in 2014 The fallingis one of Hollywood’s brightest emerging stars.

The young actress received rave reviews for her starring role in Lady Macbethand recently appeared in the wrestling comedy Fight with my family and midsommar, Ari Aster’s daunting sequel to Hereditary,

In addition, Strange thingsDavid Harbor, his own chief hopper, will appear in … Black widow as The Red Guardian, the Russian equivalent of Captain America – and in Marvel’s comics Natasha’s ex-husband.

Rachel Weisz also joined the cast as Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron Maiden, with O-T Fagbenle in an unspecified role.

The plot and the timeline

Even though Black widow is less than a year after the release, we don’t know much about the story yet, although we know when it will happen. Marvel confirmed this at Comic-Con International 2019 Black widow is a prequel movie set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, civil war ended up with Black Widow on the Lamb after helping Captain America and the Winter Soldier escape persecution by Iron Man’s pro-oversight forces. She stayed hidden until infinity warWhen Thanos’ upcoming arrival forced her to step out of the shadows.

Marvel also announced that one of Black widows bad guys will be task master who is also willing to be a big bad guy in Square Enix ‘future avenger Video game. In the comics, Taskmaster is a mercenary who can mimic the fighting style of every opponent he crosses with. He tends to carry a sword and shield, although he’s also an experienced melee, and should give Natasha a fairly tough fight.

We can also make some predictions based on the role of Florence Pugh. In the comics, Pugh’s character, Yelena Belova, is a product of the Red Room, the shady Soviet training and brainwashing center that forges black widows (yes, there is more than one). When Yelena made her debut in 1999, she was a villain who had all of Natasha’s skills – they were eventually taught in the same place – until Natasha proved to be the superior fighter. At that point, she withdrew.

The red room is already canonical in the MCU and was referred to in both Avangers: Age of the Ultron and Agent Carter, Expect it to matter Black widow, also. Indeed, if Natasha Romanoff’s time in the MCU is really over Black widowIt wouldn’t be a big shock if Yelena took over the Black Widow’s coat in the future. Finally, Captain America, Hawkeye and Thor are also replaced by MCUs. What is another

Release date

Black widow will be released on May 1, 2020, about 10 months after the last MCU film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s the longest gap between Marvel films since 2012 and 2013 than between the release of The avengers and Iron Man 3,

Behind the camera

Black widow Directed by Cate Shortland, who is known for the Nazi drama tradition, Shortland also directed in 2017 Berlin syndrome, a psychological thriller about a young photographer who is being held captive by her one-night stand. Shortland hit 70 other directors for the role and was reportedly Johansson’s personal favorite.

Meanwhile, Black widowThe screenplay was written by Jac Schaeffer, who made her debut film timer and The shower, a screenplay that occupies a place on Hollywood’s black list of popular screenplays popular in the industry. Schaeffer also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming comedy Bad women, a remake by Dirty rotten villains with Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson and Alex Sharp.

A great paycheck for a great spy

Marvel knows what Black Widow is worth for the MCU, and for Natasha’s solo film, he decided to pay Johansson accordingly. To the Black widowThe Marvel veteran will earn a whopping $ 15 million, which is just as much as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, who played Captain America and Thor, respectively infinity war and their latest solo features (Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok).

For comparison Black Panther The star Chadwick Boseman has reportedly been paid $ 2 million to appear in the character’s first solo game, while Brie Larson is said to have earned $ 5 million for the appearance Captain Marvel Film – which also forced her to sign a contract for seven films with Marvel.

Johansson didn’t do that Black widow Just for the money. It is also a personal project. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress claimed that she was initially concerned that she “could not make a film that I wanted to make in Marvel” and that she had only signed up for Black widow after Marvel agreed to combine some of her ideas with those suggested by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Updated February 2 with details of the Super Bowl ad.

