Former black Veil Brides bass player Ashley Purdy reveals in a new interview that he did not choose to leave the group in November.

In an interview with Sonic Perspectives, Purdy says, “Technically, I didn’t leave; I am no longer part of the group. I need to speak in these terms right now. “

In November, the group hit social media to announce the departure of bassist Ashley Purdy after 10 years with the group.

Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to separate. We had a wonderful race together and the two sides wish each other continued success in the future.

Purdy’s discharge came shortly after spending time in a mental hospital for counseling and bereavement therapy.

“What sucks is the timing of everything,” says Purdy. “They had nothing to do with each other. There are legal aspects of what I can say on departure.”

Purdy continues to explain his side of things as best he can without breaking the legal agreements.

“Black Veil Brides is a business and there are legal rules,” he explains. “It’s like a divorce, and we’re working on everything.

“People can make their own assessments of things, but when you make a record, don’t tour for two years, just to make another record, don’t tour for two more years, the morale of the band starts to move away. The group is a job, and that’s how you pay your bills and put food on the table. When that doesn’t happen, you need to start looking for other things to do. “

The musician also takes stock of his health.

“He just had to take his course, but at least I was strong enough to know that I had to ask for help. I was trying to be a badass and fend for myself until the day I broke. I went to a doctor to get medicine after telling him my story, and he said, “No, you need more treatment.” I was admitted to a mental hospital for a week to get medication, therapy and bereavement counseling. During the group sessions, I heard the stories of others and I knew that I was not alone, “said the musician.

Just a month after leaving the band, Purdy released their first solo track “Nowhere” which you can hear in the player below.

