“Black purchasing power:” Milwaukee duo makes app aimed at “promoting black culture companies”

MILWAUKEE – It is a search program that allows you to explore Milwaukee in a whole new way.

There are many sights and businesses in the streets of Milwaukee, but thanks to Rick Banks and Paul Wellington, the lesser-known establishments are within reach.

“We thought,” let’s go with the 21st century. Let’s do a mobile app, “Banks said.

The two created “MKE Black”.

“In general, MKE Black is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting black culture companies and events in the city of Milwaukee,” said Banks.

Wellington is the man behind the mechanics.

“I used the BuildFire app platform that lets you create your own app from scratch,” Wellington said.

The free app is currently available for Android smartphones and will soon be rolled out on Apple devices, Banks and Wellington said Sunday, February 9. With the launch in the middle of Black History Month, the men’s company makes people think about the future.

“This is the idea of ​​black purchasing power and how quickly the black dollar leaves the community,” said Banks. “If you really want to be successful and do business successfully, we need to increase the way we run our dollar in the community.”

Their goal is to help create stronger neighborhoods with an extensive resource.

“You can see different categories for food and drink, shopping, different attractions, hair and beauty, and wellness services,” said Wellington. “If you go to the side menu here, there are also lists for events, job fairs, neighborhood history, event spaces and more information about the app itself. There are currently more than 200 different black companies and resources in the app.”

That number continues to grow daily as a community is emphasized.

“I am really overjoyed and relieved that this has worked,” said Wellington. “I think it’s generally very positive.”

To celebrate the launch of the app, the founders had planned a party at the Skybox Sports Bar for Monday night, February 10, inviting the community to attend the app and learn more about the app – with food, prizes and more .

