Black News Channel is a place for missing African-American voices, says co-founder: NPR

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tomorrow, the Americans will have a new television channel that they can turn to for news.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNKNOWN PERSON # 1: You are watching …

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: … BNC Morning Edition …

UNKNOWN PERSON # 3: … weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

MARTIN: The Black News Channel, or BNC, says it will bring news and educational programs that are “culture specific to the African American community.” The channel will be available on some cable networks and streamed online, starting with its first broadcast tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Former Republican Congressman J.C. Watts is a co-founder and chairman of BNC, and he’s now with us from Norman, Oklahoma to tell us more. Congressman Watts, thank you for joining us. Congratulations.

J C WATTS: Michel, thanks. Thank you for having me with you.

MARTIN: I understand that you’ve been working on it for almost a decade. So that should make it a passion project for you. What gave you the idea? What needs do you see that are not covered by the existing offers?

WATTS: There is nothing in the mainstream news that is culturally specific to the African community. And MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, they’ll have black faces on their shows, but they never talk about wellness, sickle cells, historic black colleges, and universities. On the whole, nothing speaks to us. So I think there has to be a broader story about the African American community, and we’ll have a venue for that.

MARTIN: There have been efforts to make serious news releases or shows for an African American audience that have been unsustainable. I think of Roland Martin’s show. I think of the Emerge magazine. How do you determine that there is a sustainable market for a 24 hour news channel?

WATTS: Our African Americans are more loyal. You buy more subscription television than any other population. They rely more on television for their news. There are some cultural things that are going on, some political things that are sort of reviving the news when you look at the advertising dollars and the money spent to talk to certain people about the news. It is higher today than it was 10 years ago. I think we are coming to the market at the ideal time.

MARTIN: One of your top news managers, Gary Wordlaw, said in an interview that the target audience for BNC is likely to be mostly women. I can’t help but notice that most of the top leadership, most of your leadership team, is male.

WATTS: One of our four executives is an African American. So that’s 25%. You know, we have to keep going. If you look at what we are doing today and where we will be in 12 months, we are likely to look different in our infrastructure and programming and even in our management teams.

MARTIN: So the obvious, you’re a conservative. One of your top-class employees, Larry Elder, is conservative. Is it your hope that this will be an exit for more conservative views?

WATTS: Not at all. We don’t want to be liberal or conservative. We want to provide African-Americans with a place where they can have a say in the country’s dialogue, whether it’s about detention reform or impeachment.

MARTIN: Just this week, President Trump tried to appeal to African-American voters in his country of the Union. He spoke of an increase in funds for historically black colleges and universities, HBCUs, and record unemployment among African Americans. Have you thought about how BNC will deal with President Trump’s coverage as he is spreading so much news these days, but according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, 8 in 10 African Americans consider the president to be racist? Do you see this as a challenge?

WATTS: Well, it’s a management challenge. It is not a challenge for the news network. If more funds are actually available for HBCUs, we can report about them without any problems.

MARTIN: What about the other side of the shovel, the humiliating language aimed at blacks like Baltimore who …

WATTS: Well, we’re going to allow the CBC, the Congressional Black Caucus, to tell their side of the story. We don’t want to be a mouthpiece for anyone. But we want to be a place where people are informed when there are problems that affect the population we serve. And if we can do that, I think we’ll be fine.

MARTIN: This is J. C. Watts, co-founder and chair of the Black News Channel or BNC. It starts tomorrow. Mr. Watts, thank you for speaking to us.

WATTS: Thank you very much, I enjoyed it.

