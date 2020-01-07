Loading...

The science fiction anthology series Black Mirror by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones released their fifth season of episodes in June 2019, and the world is waiting for more brilliant, critically acclaimed dystopian stories.

Bandersnatch, the interactive standalone episode released in late 2018, also surprised everyone and showed us how far the Black Mirror rabbit hole can go. Could there be another monumental Black Mirror movie? Or will the sixth season continue as usual?

Here’s everything we know about season six of Black Mirror …

Was Black Mirror renewed for season 6?

Not yet, but given the show’s success since the end of last year – Bandersnatch was, to say the least – a phenomenon – we’d be very surprised if Netflix didn’t brook and Jones commit for more episodes.

In any case, they seem to be interested in going on. “I don’t think anything is stopping us,” Brooker told Digital Spy.

When will Black Mirror season 6 be released on Netflix?

If the show is renewed again, it will likely take a little longer for season 6 to be released.

Bandersnatch’s complicated production process delayed the release of season five (and reduced the order of the episodes from six in the previous two seasons to three) by about six months. So don’t be surprised if we have to wait until the back half of 2020 for more Black Mirror.

How many episodes will there be in the sixth season of Black Mirror?

This seems to be in the air right now, and Brooker suggests they’ll be playing with the format of the show again. “We could be unique, we could make an ongoing story, we could make spin-offs,” he said.

We may have seen the last of the six seasons.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror Season 6?

No cast information has been released for season six. Past seasons have struck a balance between a mix of emerging British talents (Daniel Kaluuya, Alex Lawther) and giant stars (Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott).

You can now see all seasons of Black Mirror and Bandersnatch on Netflix