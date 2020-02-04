Black Mirror season 6: When was it released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

The science-fiction series Black Mirror by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones released its fifth season of episodes in June 2019 and once again the world waits for more brilliant, critically acclaimed dystopian stories.

Bandersnatch, the interactive independent episode that was also released for everyone at the end of 2018, showed us how far the Black Mirror rabbit hole can go. Could there still be a monumental Black Mirror film in the making? Or will it be normal again for season 6?

Here is everything we know about Black Mirror season 6 …

Has Black Mirror been updated for season 6?

Not yet, but given the show’s success since the end of last year – Bandersnatch was, to say the least, a phenomenon – we would be very surprised if Netflix Brooker and Jones didn’t sign up for further episodes.

They certainly seem to continue. “I don’t think there’s anything stopping us,” Brooker told Digital Spy.

When will Black Mirror season 6 be released on Netflix?

If the show is renewed again, it is likely to wait until season 6 is released.

The complicated production process of Bandersnatch delayed the release of the fifth season (and reduced the delivery order to three of six in the previous two seasons) by about six months: so don’t be surprised if we have to wait until the back half of 2020 for more Black Mirror.

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 6?

This now seems to be in the air, with Brooker hinting that they will play again with the format of the show. “We could do a one-off, we could do a continuous story, we could do spin-offs,” he said.

We may have seen the last of the six episodes.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 6?

No cast info for season six has been announced. Previous seasons have found a balance between using a mix of up-and-coming British talent (Daniel Kaluuya pre-Get Out, Alex Lawther) and massive stars (Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott).

