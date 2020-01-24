The Detroit Free Press reported that a black air force veteran who went to his local Michigan bank for check checks was called by the police by a branch manager who suspected fraud.

44-year-old Sauntore Thomas tried to check for settlement of a discrimination lawsuit against a former employer, and said he was humiliated on Tuesday when employees at a TCF bank in Livonia became suspicious and called police officers.

“They didn’t want to help me because I was an African American,” Thomas told The Associated Press. “They didn’t want to help me because they assumed I had a fraudulent check that was far from the truth.”

“That was not a mistake,” said Thomas the AP. “This wasn’t just, ‘Well, we made a mistake. I’m sorry.’ I didn’t get ‘I’m sorry.’ I didn’t get a cup of coffee and I didn’t get donuts. The only thing I got from them was a hard time. “

TCF spokesman Tom Wennerberg said the checks were not legitimate when the bank employees searched them, and Thomas’ account only had a 52 cent balance and no recent activity, the Free Press reported.

Wennerberg denied the racial bias, but said the bank should have accepted the checks and told Thomas that there could be an “extended lock” until they could be validated.

“We apologize for the experience that Mr. Thomas has had in our banking center. Local police shouldn’t have been involved, “TCF said in a written statement Thursday.

“We strongly condemn racism and all forms of discrimination,” said the bank. “We take additional precautions regarding large deposits and cash requests. In this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas and regretted that we were unable to meet his requirements.”

His lawyer Deborah Gordon said she had filed a lawsuit against TCF for racial discrimination.

“These controls couldn’t have been more solid,” she said. “I mean, it’s a ridiculous joke that a nationwide company gives me fraudulent checks that I pass on to my customers. So they obviously didn’t believe my customer. It’s obvious.”

The lawsuit states that Thomas was humiliated and suffered from mental and emotional agony. He is looking for damages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,