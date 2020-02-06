BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Social Justice Center uses history to improve the future

Enfield, N.C. (WNCT) – This black history month of 9OYS highlights people and places that are part of the African American heritage. The Franklinton Center in Bricks near Enfield is a retreat center for social justice with its own history.

“The history of this place has been many things for many people in the community,” said Executive Director, Vivan Lucas.

More than 150 years ago the center was a place of oppression. The large agricultural land was a pre-war slave plantation located between the provinces of Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax.

“This was a place where” unmanageable “slaves were brought and broken into,” she said.

An African American school was later built on the country decades after the civil war. It was known as Bricks Junior College.

Today, space has a new identity – a retreat center for social justice.

“We bring in people from all over the world,” said Lucas. “Last year people came from Scotland, Congo, New Zealand.”

The Franklinton Center in Bricks now focuses on community events, leadership workshops and spiritual growth.

“One of the things I learned when I arrived here is that I feel good and balanced,” said Adio Akil, visitor.

There is also a magnolia tree on the land that symbolizes where once stood a whip pole. For many, the tree stands for perseverance and strength.

“When I see that tree, I remember and it makes me want to move forward,” said Lucas.

You can find more information about the retreat center on their website.