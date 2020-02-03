Black History Month: Exhibition in honor of African-American veterans unveiled at War Memorial Center

MILWAUKEE – In honor of Black History Month, observed in February, a new exhibition was unveiled on Monday, February 3 at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, highlighting contributions from black men and women in the US Army.

The mural shows their participation in every war fought by the US, from the American revolution to the present.

Signs were placed on the third floor – telling the stories of Wisconsinites that served.

“The reason for the mural is that people have not forgotten the sacrifices made by our veterans, not just African-American vets, but all our people who fought in these wars,” said Calvin Shields Jr. at the National Association for Black Vets.

Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes at the Capitol in Madison talked about planned events during the Black History Month, emphasizing the need to combat voter oppression.

Governor Evers said he would also like to use the 2020 census as an opportunity to redraw district maps made by a new two-part committee.

