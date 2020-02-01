Black History Month celebrates the community, recognizing challenges in London

Janet Collins, president of the London chapter of the Congress of Black Women. The organization offers scholarships to post-secondary students and adult students.

A busy event on the occasion of the start of the Black History Month in London emphasized the power of the community, while the changes were still needed in the city, one organizer said.

“We had a beautiful representation of our community from different walks of life, and it was a great opportunity to celebrate our differences, but also to be informed about them,” said Leroy Hibbert, multicultural coordinator at LUSO Community Services , from the turnout at Museum London.

“It tells the community that we exist, and our voice is just as important as others.”

This year, London also announced Black History Month, a change from a long-standing council policy that forbids practice after a few scandals of proclamations drew negative attention at the town hall.

Christopher Stuart Taylor, who teaches black history at the University of Waterloo, said he would rather see action than hollow words.

“I am very careful with petting people on the back who are praised for the work they should already do. What does a proclamation do to improve the cases of anti-black racism in the legal system, the education system, the child welfare system? “

Taylor said he would rather see the black history month incentive.

“I don’t just want words, I want policy, I want action,” he said.

“You have to improve the differences for black people here, that’s how I see the lives of black people in this city and this province and this country.”

Hibbert agreed that “there is still work to be done” in London.

The city has a history of racism, characterized by episodes such as a racial lie hurled at two black actors in the city to appear in a play about Martin Luther King Jr. and a banana thrown on the ice as a black NHL player skated on the ice in a shootout.

And as recently as this fall, a student from Western University who called a professor to use the n-word in a lecture was confronted with an attack of racist attacks.

“There are still pockets, there are still places, sometimes individuals. There are also systems that limit the full participation of colored people,” Hibbert said.

Janet Collins, president of the London chapter of the Congress of Black Women, trained guests on Saturday’s event on the scholarships offered by the agency to address some of those barriers for post-secondary and adult students.

Her organization also shared stories about notable black female leaders, such as Viola Desmond, the new face of Canada’s $ 10 bill. The Nova Scotian civil rights activist challenged racial segregation in a cinema in 1946.

Collins was inspired by the theme “Community is our strength” during this year’s Black History Month celebration in London.

“When we think together about the things we have in common, it is often difficult for people to see anything other than our skin pigmentation. It seems clear that we have that in common – it is very superficial, “she said.

“The challenge of the non-black community is to see us, not as black people, but as people, end of story. Working together to live together, because our unity is our strength. “

