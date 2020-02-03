Black Hills Energy offers safety tips during a snowstorm

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CASPER, Wyo – The snowstorm is currently having a major impact in Central Wyoming. .

Black Hills Energy reminds residents that snow and ice on your natural gas meter can pose a safety risk and can even cut off the flow of natural gas to your heating and appliances.

“To avoid problems, carefully remove snow and ice from and on the meter with your hands or a broom,” Black Hills Energy said in a release on Monday morning. “Gas meters and regulators are sustainable and designed with the weather in mind, but a layer of ice or snow can lead to service losses and become a critical safety issue. If possible, remove the snow before it can freeze. “

Black Hills Energy offers the following tips for blizzard time:

Carefully remove snow by hand or with a broom. You will seriously endanger yourself and everyone in the area if you hit a part of the meter and damage it with a shovel, ice pick or other tools. And you could be liable for expensive damage.

Keep snow blowers and shovels away from gas meters and other above-ground equipment.

Remove snow from the outside vent on high-efficiency furnaces. The oven will not work safely and efficiently if the ventilation is blocked.

Safely remove icicles hanging from eaves that could fall and damage gas meters below.

Point out the meter and other above-ground utility structures to everyone you hire to remove snow.

If you think you smell gas

Black Hills Energy says that natural gas is injected with a fragrance that many compare to the smell of rotten eggs to help detect a leak. If you suspect a gas leak indoors:

Immediately remove everyone from the building. Call 911 or the Black Hills Energy 24-hour emergency number (800-694-8989).

Do not touch any switches or electronics while leaving and leave windows and doors as they are. This helps to prevent a spark of static electricity from being able to ignite any gas in the air.

Take everyone into account and then never go back inside. Rescuers and Black Hills Energy technicians will let you know when it is safe to return.

Gas-fired device does not switch on after a power failure

Try the following if your gas-fired appliances do not switch on after a power failure.