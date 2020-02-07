Black Girl Fest Academy and Today at Apple help London students grow their community

Photo: Black Girls Festival

Groups of young women gather on Apple Regent Street in London to equip themselves with creativity and self-confidence. These women are part of the Black Girl Fest Academy, a new program developed in collaboration with Today at Apple and supported by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The academy started in late January and lasts for seven months.

On three evenings a month, the Black Girl Fest Academy fills the Apple Forum in London with ideas and energy. Black women between the ages of 17 and 25 hear about influential authors, artists, activists and much more. These students learn the basics of event production – budgeting, fundraising, promotion, and creative design – to make positive changes for their own communities.

The Black Girl Festival is an annual arts and culture festival that has been promoting inclusiveness since 2017, but the academy is just getting started. Inspired, in part, by the success of Made in LDN creative sessions last year in Apple’s stores on Regent Street and Covent Garden, Apple today offers visible space and the technology needed to educate the next generation. Above all, it offers an environment in which like-minded creative people can exchange ideas without fear.

The first group of students who applied for the free program in December and successful applicants was announced in a welcome event on January 21. The academy started with a letter to create a local event idea, followed by three seminars by influential black women.

The author Candice Carty-Williams spoke about the experience with the publication of her bestseller Queenie. The students learned how to write their own stories. YouTuber Nella Rose guided the participants through the differentiated ability to create authentic video content. The laboratory provided an opportunity to practice creating videos with iPads. Community activist Tanya Compas delivered an art lab on Illustrating Intent. The group used collaborative illustrations to find ways to control their own narratives.

In line with the format established by Apple, February 6 started a series of skills sessions with a focus on interactive training and development. Cultural programmer Yewande YoYo Odunubi went into the details of the event ideas. What is a purpose-oriented event? For whom is that? The questions should make you think.

Black Girl Fest Academy sessions continue throughout spring and include monthly networking events organized by course instructors and festival co-founders Paula Akpan and Nicole Crentsil. If you want to participate, the organization has regularly posted updates and photos on Instagram and Twitter. Look forward to the Academy’s showcase later this year, where students will present their ideas for the closing event.

