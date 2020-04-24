Black Friday’s bestselling Roomba Robot Vacuums has gone on sale again – BGR

Three of the most popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum models of all time are on sale on Amazon, and they are all close to Black Friday prices ahead of last year’s holidays.

The star of the show is the Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner, which retails for $ 650 but is now on sale for $ 399.

Other top Roomba businesses now include $ 300 Roomba 675 for 9 219, and $ 250 Roomba 614 today for just $ 199.

When it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, there are various Roomba models of iRobot and then everything. Sure, other top brands are getting closer to setting different aspects of the Roomba user experience. That said, there is nothing that can match the Roomba in all aspects of the market experience. Most people know that, but the Roomba models are expensive so people choose rival models despite their shortcomings. Thanks to a big surprise sale on Amazon right now, you can have your cake and eat it too.

The three most popular Roomba robot vacuum models of all time are on sale now with a deep discount, and the big news is definitely returning the price of Black Friday at the long-time bestseller iRobot Rumba 960 Robot Vacuum. With a retail price of 50 650s, the model packs a wonderfully powerful suction that is five times stronger than the 600-series model, and it also features whistles such as funky bells and support for Alexa voice commands. Go to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale for $ 399, which matches the price from last year’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week.

Next up is the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which packs Alexa and Google Assistant support and has plenty of great features. The suction isn’t as strong as you’d find on the Roomba 960, but it’s still powerful enough to serve the job. It’s far better than any low-priced Roomba competitors you’ll find on Amazon. The retail price of the 675 is $ 300, but now it’s down to 9 219 for a limited time. This is the lowest price of 2020 so far.

Last but certainly not least, the iRobot Rumba 614 Robot Vacuum is ideal for anyone looking for a powerful Rumba that doesn’t have all the extra fancy features. Pet hair and more are best on hardwood flooring or low-stack carpet, and if you hurry and grab it before you go, it drops for just $ 199.

