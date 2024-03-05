Sharp Decline in VC Funding to Black Founded Startups

After George Floyd’s death sparked a movement for racial justice, we saw more venture capital (VC) money going to Blackowned startups. It looked like a move in the right directionit aimed to close the racial gaps in VC funding. But now, it seems the excitement and willingness to back Black entrepreneurs have cooled down, especially around Silicon Valley, which is known worldwide as a major VC spot.

The Downtrend in Numbers

The highest point was in 2021 when Blackowned startups in the Bay Area got $1.7 billion from VC investors. But by 2023, that number dropped to a mere $198 million. That’s an 88% nosedive from the top year and a whopping 78% less than what they got just a year before. This sharp dropoff is hard to miss, and it sticks out even more compared to overall VC investment trends.

While venture funding dropped by 37% across the board for U.S. startups, Blackowned startups across the nation saw a stark 71% decrease in their investment levels. Out of the whole $140.4 billion of venture capital, less than half a percent made its way to these companies. This is in sharp contrast considering Black Americans make up about 13% of the U.S. population.

Bay Area’s Unique Position

The Bay Area holds the crown as a global VC hub, but it’s especially feeling the pinch of reduced funding for its Blackled startups. Trevor Parham, who helped start the Oakland Black Business Fund and also invests there, pointed out that the earlier rush to invest was more about looking good in the public eye rather than a true desire to support diversity. As the tide of funding dropped, it reflected wider unfairness in business. For example, Black enterprises have a tougher time getting loans and are more likely to go under during hard times, like what happened with the coronavirus pandemic.

Backlash Against Diversity Initiatives

Funding has gone down at the same time as more people are pushing back against efforts to make companies more diverse and inclusivethis started to grow after George Floyd was killed. Take the Fearless Fund in Atlanta as an example. It gives early money to businesses started by women of color. Now it’s caught up in court fights with folks who are against policies like affirmative action. These battles are not only costing the fund a lot of money but they’re also scaring away other groups and companies that used to be on board with making the business world more diverse.

Venture Capital’s Comfort Zone

Chris Metinko, a top reporter at Crunchbase News, has pointed out a worrying pattern. When the economy gets tough, investors tend to go back to what they know best. They usually end up putting money into new companies that are run by people who look like them and went to similar schools. Because of this, people who aren’t from the same background are having an even tougher time getting ahead.

Many groups, such as Black entrepreneurs, face bias. This unfairness has led to a big drop in money given to startups led by Black people. It’s making it harder for them to start and grow businesses with venture capital.

A Glaring Discrepancy

After George Floyd’s death, the venture capital world said they’d invest more in varied teams. However, the truth is quite different. The fall in money to startups with Black founders isn’t just because the market is down. It shows a deeprooted hesitation to back diverse companies. Paul Judge from the Open Opportunity Fund pointed out a huge problem. He said if investments matched the Black population in the U.S., Black entrepreneurs would get about $18 billion. But they’re getting less than $1 billion.

Conclusion

The sharp decrease in venture capital money to Black Founded startups highlight an urgent need there’s a big demand for the people who invest in new businesses to really take diversity seriously. Sure, there’ve been some programs kicked off to help close the money gap for Blackled startups, but things are still not good enough. We need more than just lip service when it comes to backing entrepreneurs who are often left out. Investors have to get past shallow promises about diversity and actively build a world where Black founders can succeed and help the economy grow.