Black Caps coach defends shocking decision to omit Tim Southee

It was the first time since 2009 that New Zealand has fielded a Test XI without at least one from Kane Williamson, Boult and Southee.

"The point of discussion would be to choose Matt Henry over Tim Southee," said Stead.

"We wanted a little more rhythm, which Matt Henry kind of offers to Tim."

"And given the workload that Tim had – not just in the last two tests, but if you put the last four together, it's somewhere around 200 overs in a short time – we just estimated that what Matt had given us would have given us a point of difference.

"He [Southee] was disappointed."

Stead admitted that his team was considering playing a single spinner alongside Henry, Southee and Neil Wagner.

"But when we looked at the wicket, it looked like a wicket that had been used in the past," he said.

New Zealand looks hopelessly mined without Tim Southee.Credit:Getty

"Apparently it wasn't. It was certainly very dry."

Asked about the New Zealand selections throughout the tour, Stead noted that "you can only select the guys from the team".

"You will have opinions," he said.

"We make decisions about what is before us and what is the best decision to make at that time. We live and die from these decisions."

