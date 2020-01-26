Black box recordings provide evidence of a crash of the fireman

Investigators will think about voice recordings in the final moments of a fatal fire plane crash in the south of NSW.

The large water tanker was devoured by a fireball after crashing in the Snowy Mountains region on Thursday afternoon while fighting bush fires.

Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. were killed.

Investigators at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will begin examining the data downloaded from the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder on Sunday.

They hope that the recordings shed some light on the cause of the crash.

“Generally the last two hours of flight are recorded. It will record the discussion of the pilot, the co-pilot and the flight engineer in the cockpit, ”said ATSB chief Greg Hood.

“Without knowing exactly what happened, we don’t know how useful it is. We should have a clue (on Sunday) when the data will be downloaded.”

Investigators will also use a drone on Sunday to create a three-dimensional map of the crash site littered with the charred debris from the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

“(On Sunday) we will introduce the 3D mapping drone,” said Hood.

“It was difficult (on Saturday) because the area is still an active fire zone and firebombings have been carried out all day.”

Mr. Hood said investigators in Cooma City would also start questioning crash witnesses.

Relatives of the three men killed in the crash will be given the opportunity to visit the website next week.

aap