Blac Chyna claims evidence will confirm she didn’t strike Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is out to obvious her identify in her ongoing authorized battle in opposition to Rob Kardashian.

In new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Chyna alleges she has “bombshell evidence” that will confirm she never ever abused her ex-fiancé. The Lashed Cosmetics founder, 31, promises she has acquired a 2016 report from the Los Angeles Division of Small children and Family members Expert services that appeared into the alleged violent incident among the former couple.

In the report, Kardashian, 33, allegedly admitted Chyna never ever hit him.

“When questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks just after Chyna’s alleged ‘violent attack’) about an ‘anonymous’ report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are ‘false’ and ‘there is no domestic violence involving [me] and [Chyna],’” the paperwork condition.

Chyna even further alleges the DCFS report also contains a be aware from investigators: “Specifically, Kardashian father stated mother [Chyna] has by no means hit him.” Chyna statements the files verify the reclusive reality star lied below oath when he claimed Chyna attacked him with a 6-foot metal pool, punched him in the encounter and scratched him, producing seen accidents on his human being.

“The obtained new, bombshell evidence in even further support…proving that Rob Kardashian perjured himself by testifying below oath that Chyna strike him in December 2016,” the documents condition, per the outlet.

In February, Chyna filed a movement to dismiss Rob’s assault claims. At the time, Kardashian alleged Chyna experienced tried to strangle him with an Iphone charger but she denied it.

Chyna is now hoping this proof will be adequate to have the lawsuit tossed out. Rob’s legal professional, Marty Singer, denied Chyna’s promises in a statement to Site 6 on Friday.

“Blac Chyna’s physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by numerous people, each and every of whom submitted sworn declarations in assist of Rob,” he mentioned. “Chyna does not make any effort and hard work to refute these witnesses’ statements, since it is extremely hard. Chyna and her lawyer know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally bodily attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also verify that Rob endured bruising, abrasions and scratches.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac ChynaGetty Photographs

In courtroom paperwork attained by Site Six earlier this week, Rob alleged that Chyna “pointed a gun at [his] head and threatened to get rid of him,” which Singer dealt with once again in his assertion.

“Also, Rob, nor anybody else truly feel it is a matter of ‘joking’ (Chyna’s defense) to maintain a gun to someone’s head through an argument or any other time period.”

Chyna’s legal professional claimed in a statement to us that the interaction was “flirty.”

“Part of that raucous and flirty celebration provided Chyna ripping her fiancé Rob’s shirt and then playfully stroking her fingernails against his upper body,” the assertion go through. “Far from currently being ‘assault and battery,’ Rob in its place admitted underneath oath at his deposition that remaining scratched by a woman is ‘one of the ideal points a guy could inquire for.’ Rob also admitted that he under no circumstances feared for his lifestyle and essentially considered it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him though holding Rob’s unloaded gun.”

Rob and Chyna share 1 little one collectively, 3-calendar year-outdated daughter Aspiration Kardashian.