Bjugstad Not Skating, Kahun on the Ice

Mike Sullivan, head coach of Pittsburgh Penguins, has avoided giving a detailed update on Penguins Center Nick Bjugstad, who recovered from nuclear muscle surgery almost two and a half months ago. Thursday before the Penguins competition in Tampa Bay, Sullivan may have delivered bad news.

Sullivan simply reported Bjugstad and defender Brian Dumoulin continued their ice rehab. Penguin winger Dominik Kahun who suffered a concussion on January 19 against the Boston Bruins skated on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Bjugstad last played on November 15.

Nick Bjugstad skated a few weeks in January and was expected back at the team shortly after the nine-day All-Star break and the bye-bye week. Bjugstad, however, has not skated, although Sullivan has not yet linked the points with a setback in Bjugstad’s recovery.

He has played in only 10 games this season and has a lonely assist.

Bjugstad and Jared McCann were taken over from the Florida Panthers on 1 February 2019. In the absence of Bjugstad, McCann was usually the third center of the defacto. More recently, McCann again played on Sidney Crosby’s left wing while Sullivan used Teddy Blueger as the center of third line.