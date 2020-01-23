Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets past Jets for the sixth consecutive victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets start their long winter break after six weeks of solid play and a season-high six-game win-hit.

Columbus went back and forth with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday evening before Oliver Bjorkstrand’s second goal of the 5:38 game left the lead and young goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins held the rest of the way for the 4-3 win.

It was quite a change for the Blue Jackets. They have been 16-2-4 since December 9, although there were no fewer than 10 players with injuries at the same time – including Bjorkstrand, who had a couple of goals in a row since 13 games with a rib / oblique injury.

“They need to feel really good about themselves,” said Columbus coach John Tortorella as the team breaks for the All-Star Game and then the NHL-required five-day break. They no longer play for 10 days.

After sinking to almost the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets are now in the second wildcard position of the Eastern Division.

“You have to make sure you don’t think too much about the break that is coming,” Bjorkstrand said. “You have to finish the job, and I think we did well tonight. We just found a way to get back in the game every time and just keep going.”

Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois reached a career high with three assists. Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to win his fifth consecutive start.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton and Neal Pionk also scored, and Broissoit had 25 saves for Winnipeg, who limt in the break after losing both games from a back-to-back. The Jets have lost four times and are 4-9-2 in their last 15.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said the plan is simple: “Go goddamn home and don’t spend ten minutes thinking about this game. Recovery.”

The Jets scored 4:38 in the game with their first shot when Appleton jumped on a loose puck and shot a shot past Merzlikins glove.

The Blue Jackets quickly tied it up when Jones got a drop pass from Nick Foligno on the left wing, drove in hard and shot a shot between the brake pads of Brossoit. The goal was the first for the All-Star defender in 23 games.

Connor placed the Jets late in the first 2-1 when he deflected the blue line in Anthony Bitetto’s shot.

Bjorkstrand got his first of the match to re-tie the score in the beginning of the second period after an exchange back and forth with Dubois.

Eight seconds in a power play late in the second, Pionk found the back of the just passing traffic from the point to set up the Jets 3-2. Columbus responded with its own power-play goal, diving with Nyquist to tap loose puck in the blue paint.

Bjorkstand broke the tie late with a shot on the top shelf over the shoulder of the Brossoit.

“That’s about a perfect shot,” Maurice acknowledged.

The Jets were not entirely unhappy with the way they played the last two nights.

“We worked out well,” Appleton said. “The first goal scoring was big. We played our match. We played a lot of good hockey, but we have to clean up a few things in the neutral zone. This one sticks out.”

COMMENTS: Columbus F. Sonny Milano was a healthy scratch and was absent on an unspecified personal issue. … Dubois has 10 points in his last nine games. … Bjorkstrand is the first to be played in Columbus’s history with three multiple goals in three consecutive games. He had two goals on December 21 before he missed the 13-game stretch with an injury.

NEXT ONE

Jets: after the All-Star break and the winter break required by the league, they will organize Boston on January 31.

Blue Jackets: they will also play with back-to-back breaks next time in Buffalo on 1 February.