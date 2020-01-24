Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets past Jets for 6th consecutive | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After sinking to almost the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets are now in the second wildcard position of the Eastern Division.

“You have to make sure you don’t think too much about the break that is coming,” Bjorkstrand said. “You have to finish the job and I think we did well tonight. I just found a way to get back in the game every time we found out and just kept going.”

Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois reached a career high with three assists. Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to win his fifth consecutive start.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton and Neal Pionk also scored, and Broissoit had 25 saves for Winnipeg, who limt in the break after losing both games from a back-to-back. The Jets have lost four times and are 4-9-2 in their last 15.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said the plan is simple: “Go goddamn home and don’t spend ten minutes thinking about this game. Recover.”

The Jets scored 4:38 in the game with their first shot when Appleton jumped on a loose puck and shot a shot past Merzlikins glove.

The Blue Jackets quickly tied it up when Jones got a drop pass from Nick Foligno on the left wing, drove in hard and shot a shot between the brake pads of Brossoit. The goal was the first for the All-Star defender in 23 games.

Connor placed the Jets late in the first 2-1 when he deflected the blue line in Anthony Bitetto’s shot.

Bjorkstrand got his first of the match to re-tie the score in the beginning of the second period after an exchange back and forth with Dubois.

Eight seconds in a power play late in the second, Pionk found the back of the just passing traffic from the point to set up the Jets 3-2. Columbus responded with its own power-play goal, diving with Nyquist to tap loose puck in the blue paint.

Bjorkstand broke the tie late with a shot on the top shelf over the shoulder of the Brossoit.

“That’s about a perfect shot,” Maurice acknowledged.

The Jets were not entirely unhappy with the way they played the last two nights.

“We worked out well,” Appleton said. “Scoring the first goal was big. We have played our game. We have played a lot of good hockey, but we need to clean up a few things in the neutral zone. This sticks out. “

COMMENTS: Columbus F. Sonny Milano was a healthy scratch and absent from an unspecified personal issue. … Dubois has 10 points in his last nine games. … Bjorkstrand is the first to be played in Columbus’s history with three multiple goals in three consecutive games. He had two goals on December 21 before he missed the 13-game stretch with an injury.

NEXT ONE

Jets: after the All-Star break and the winter break required by the league, they will organize Boston on January 31.

Blue Jackets: they will also play with back-to-back breaks next time in Buffalo on 1 February.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press