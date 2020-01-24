Bizarre video from Julianne who receives a lot of energy treatment goes viral

This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Julianne Hough was twisted her body and shouted during a demonstration of “somatic energy healing” with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral in a video that has now become viral.

In the video on Instagram by The B– Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel, the 31-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro lay on a massage table while Amaral worked with her “energy field,” as he explained at The Goop Lab. The Netflix show offers numerous alternative treatments and practices and is hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team.

“The human body has an energy field and we process the world through it,” Amaral said during the episode “The Energy Experience”. “The more connected you are energetically, the healthier you will feel.”

Hough and the founder of Goop respond to energy healing through contortions and / or loud moans. The Amaral website explains the reaction in this way: “When John is working on Gwyneth, he interacts with her energy field and that interaction has a visible reaction in the body.” The site describes him as “an energy practitioner, author, educator and founder of the Energy Flow Formula, a practice for curing somatic energy.”

“The first time John worked on me, I really cried,” Paltrow said in The Goop Lab.

The website of the chiropractor also goes into detail about somatic energy healing as “a non-therapeutic, holistic approach that focuses on connecting body and mind through focused attention to energy, breathing and movement patterns. Through greater awareness of body sensations and feedback developed new ways to deal with symptoms and reduce stress. “

The Amaral website also includes quotes from notable famous clients such as Hough himself, Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, Maria Menounous and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Although the quote reads: “I am forever grateful that John is by my side and helps me reconnect physically, emotionally and energetically with my true essence. It is reassuring to know that I have all the different outlets there are, John can be confident in providing information and resources to help me “easily” understand my journey into the unknown. “