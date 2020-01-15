Bizarre possible legal battle between Apple and the FBI

Apple is said to be preparing for a strange legal battle with the FBI over its demands for the Cupertino company to help it penetrate two iPhones used by the gunman of Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The company was previously ready to fight the FBI in court for the same request with the San Bernardino iPhones before the agency backed down …

The New York Times reports that Cook is leading the company’s emergency plans.

Apple is privately preparing for a legal fight with the Department of Justice to defend encryption on its iPhones while publicly trying to defuse the dispute, as the tech giant travels an increasingly delicate line between its customers and the Trump administration.

Timothy D. Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, has assembled a handful of senior advisers, while Attorney General William P. Barr has targeted the company and asked it to help penetrate two phones used by an armed man during a fatal shooting last month at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida.

Apple executives were surprised by the rapid escalation of the case, said people familiar with the company who were not allowed to speak in public.

President Trump added fuel to the fire yesterday when he tweeted that Apple “refused to unlock the phones used by killers, drug traffickers and other violent criminals.”

It was the last of the war of words between the government and Apple over this. The Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, had previously stated that he had asked for help from Apple and that the company had provided no “substantial assistance”. Apple has disputed this.

We reject the idea that Apple did not provide substantial assistance in the Pensacola investigation. Our responses to their numerous requests since the attack have been timely, thorough, and continue. We responded to each request quickly, often within hours, by sharing information with FBI offices in Jacksonville, Pensacola and New York. The queries resulted in many gigabytes of information that we provided to the investigators. In any case, we responded with all the information we had.

The fact that Apple has passed “many gigabytes” of information means that it has provided copies of the iCloud backups of the phones, as that is the only way Apple would keep so much data. These backups would contain copies of almost everything that is stored on the phones themselves.

As we noted earlier, it appears to be the “almost” part of what the FBI is unhappy with.

Investigators say they need to access iPhones to be able to access messages from encrypted services like WhatsApp and Signal. Access to these messages will allow investigators to determine whether Alshamrani coordinated the attack with others, they say.

It would be a bizarre legal battle

If the matter goes to court, it would be an odd legal battle. These are older iPhones that third-party companies can already access. If the FBI wants to unlock them, just send the phones to one of these companies.

As we pointed out in this piece, it’s not about cost either.

In 2015, the FBI paid Cellebrite about $ 1 million to unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone 5C. In the years that followed, the price of access dropped dramatically. GrayShift sadly sells a ~ $ 20,000 black box device that can unlock older iPhone models, and they are by no means the only commercial option […]

In addition to other techniques, a bootrom vulnerability was found last year which affects the iPhone 4 to iPhone X. The bootrom operation is essentially inaccessible by Apple via software because the problem persists in the read memory only material.

It is therefore now quite simple to access iPhones of this age.

We could understand that the FBI will wage war on a new model of iPhone for which third-party exploits do not exist, even if Apple would always be right to resist. As we have seen many times before and after the San Bernardino affair, there is no sure way for Apple to do what the government is asking.

Apple is absolutely right to say that as soon as you build a backdoor for government use, it will only be a matter of time before hackers find out.

You cannot have an encryption system that is not a little bit more secure than you can be a little bit pregnant. Encryption systems are secure or insecure – and if they are not, it is a question of when, rather than if, others are able to exploit the vulnerability.

But two older iPhones that can be wiped out at low cost are a very strange basis for a legal battle.

