Bizarre dust storms disrupt the Australian Open when the weather hits

The Australian Open has fallen victim to the dirty weather in Melbourne again.

Playing on outdoor spaces in Melbourne Park was postponed several hours on Thursday due to a bizarre dust storm overnight.

The organizers were forced to postpone the start time to 1:00 p.m. – an hour and a half later than planned – after finding the dishes covered with brown sediment.

Cleaning teams hurried to wash off the discolored seats and seats to ensure that viewers’ experience was not marred by rust-colored floors.

Dr. Tony Weatherley, a lecturer in soil science at the University of Melbourne, said the dust storm was “unusual” because it was associated with heavy rain.

“Usually a dust storm is a dry event, so you may get a little dust on your car, but in this case it was associated with a significant rain event,” said Dr. Weatherley told The New Daily.

“The red color indicates that it comes from the Mallee or the southern river, where we have these red soils.”

The dust that poured into Melbourne from South Australia and New South Wales was the last bout of unusual weather that affected the game at the Australian Open.

After violent winds on Wednesday, the players have so far survived the smoke from the Gippsland and NSW bush fires.

The effects of the wild weather have gone far beyond Melbourne Park.

The rain and dust storms in Victoria have challenged emergency services in the state where a dozen bush fires burn.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said, however, that he would rather face challenges like landslides than a hot north wind that could set off ongoing flames.

According to Andrews, the recent storms, including rains that have been hit by bush fires, are challenging firefighters, including land slides and landslides.

“It can be very dangerous, but it’s much better than a hot north wind,” he said to Nine’s Today on Thursday.

The intense dust storm that blew through a vast area in South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria on Wednesday afternoon reduced visibility and warned drivers on outback roads.

The South Australian police warned drivers of the potential danger in northern parts of the state on Wednesday afternoon, particularly along the Barrier Highway between Peterborough and Yunta, about 300 kilometers north of Adelaide.

“The dust extends to NSW and (Victoria) and covers an estimated area of ​​over 275,000 square kilometers,” said the South Australia Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in a tweet.

An extensive dust surface (shown here in pink) was captured by the strong and gusty winds in front of a cold front over SA. The dust extends into NSW and VIC and covers an estimated area of ​​over 275,000 square kilometers. The conditions subside overnight. pic.twitter.com/NGZj0faZrA

– Meteorology Bureau, South Australia (@BOM_SA), January 22, 2020

A storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology for strong winds in eastern highlands is in effect on Thursday. More gusts will develop in parts of the south of the state.

But the precipitation will give way to clear skies on Friday and temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s until Monday.

The bushfires in Victoria have so far set fire to more than 1.5 million hectares, mainly in the East Gippsland and North East regions.

Andrew Crisp, emergency response commissioner, urged the Victorians to remain vigilant ahead of the planned long weekend trips.

Dry lightning triggered 44 new fires in the state in hot and windy weather on Wednesday, but most were quickly resolved by firefighters.

There were still 12 fires in Victoria on Thursday, the worst in East Gippsland and the Northeast.

Most are burning at the counseling level, but a runaway flame in Buldah in East Gippsland is the subject of a “wake-up and action alert”. Aircraft are said to fight the flames as soon as conditions allow.

“A change in weather conditions has made this fire more active,” Emergency Management Victoria warned at 8:30 a.m.

A cool turn that swirled across the state on Wednesday brought widespread rain overnight over an average of 25 millimeters to 30 millimeters over Melbourne.

In the regions affected by the bushfire, the conditions were not so humid and it rained hardly east of Bairnsdale, which received less than 5 millimeters.

The state emergency service received more than 500 calls for help in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including around 360 for fallen trees. Only nine were at high tide.

-with AAP