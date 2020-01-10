Bitter ex-Ibrox player has Celtic Meltdown Live on Air

Loading...

Former Ibrox man Graham Roberts today had an absolute collapse on BetFred TV at the suggestion of nine in a row. The bitter ex-pro argued that it would not be nine in a row because The Rangers had only gone to the big boy’s table three years ago.

He then goes on to say that we will not get nine after we try to discount all titles that were not won with a toxic club from Ibrox in the competition.

The meltdown is fantastic and it shows how much this occupies his brain. Enraged at a modest TV presenter such as the insane dregs of their support. They like to play at the galleries and I am sure this is exactly the route they will follow when Celtic wins nine in a row.

It is very cold in our shadow buoys and girls.

The only thing the presenter should have done was nod, pat him on the back and say, “Enjoy your nightmate”

⚽ Former Rangers defender Graham Roberts was our guest on Betfred TV this afternoon and says it’s #AllAboutTheRangers north of the border.

Il Neil Lennon and Celtic say: “They can forget # 9inarow.”

Do you agree with Graham? #Celtic #Rangers #Bhoys #Gers pic.twitter.com/AoBbYMLgvp

– BETFRED (@Betfred) January 10, 2020