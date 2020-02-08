Bitter Boyd in Celtic Fan Rant – Sky Sports Pundit loses it

When The Rangers dropped five points in the competition last week, we knew that Kris Boyd would not take it well, but we couldn’t see the extent of the damage to the monster punch enthusiast.

With the help of his column at SunSport, he talks about Celtic supporters and how they celebrated that the Ibrox club dropped the points.

Without any irony, the club he has supported since 2012 has crowned himself 312 times champion in the last three seasons.

The stuttering expert doesn’t really like Celtic, his bitterness is not even hidden in the media work that he does and when Celtic wins and he stands on the panel, he is resentful.

While Celtic fans are enjoying themselves online, it seems that they have upset Kris. If you could let us know if you are one of the people who caused the tirade below.

“CONGRATULATIONS go to Celtic to win the Premiership title.

“What? The competition is not over yet? There is still a third of the season to go?

“Sorry, my mistake. But judging by the loud sounds of Celtic support in the past week, I assumed they were already champions.”

You had us with “congratulations” Kris.