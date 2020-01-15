Bitcoin whales move $ 1.1 billion in bitcoins for a $ 80 fee

Bitcoin has not (yet) fulfilled its original promise to be widespread electronic cash, but it does offer some features that are difficult to achieve in the traditional banking system. Moving $ 1.1 billion from one address to another in a single transaction that took minutes and cost only $ 80.

The details of the transaction, which took place late Tuesday, can be viewed here. A total of 124,946.6 BTC were moved, which were valued at approximately $ 1.1 billion at that time. The transaction fee was 0.0096 BTC or around USD 83.

Anyone who controls so much Bitcoin is referred to as “whale” in Bitcoin jargon. Remarkably, the number of bitcoins wagered accounts for approximately 0.7% of the total circulation offering, which is just over 18.1 million bitcoins.

The massive transaction is not the first of its kind, but it is rare and definitely one of the largest in dollars ever made. It was noticed on Twitter and Reddit where a user attributed it to Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

124,946 Bitcoin have just been moved to a transaction.

That’s ~ 1,100,000,000 USD that will be transferred for a $ 80 fee.

No government, bank, or third party had to verify the transaction, nor could they have stopped it if they wanted to.

The real power of Bitcoin. 🔥

Bitcoin critics from the world of cryptocurrencies pointed out that you could make a similar transaction with other coins even cheaper, but realistically, not many have a total value large enough to make such a massive transaction feasible.

With this single transaction, the receiving address became the second richest Bitcoin address, followed by an address that contains 255,502 BTC.

The transaction took place after a period of relatively rapid growth for BTC and other cryptocurrencies. The price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 10 percent since Friday and is currently at $ 8,714.