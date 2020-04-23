“Birth of a Star” singer Bradley Cooper remembers not appreciating

Four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell wrote, “Maybe it’s time,” and didn’t appreciate how well Cooper could handle it.

Star Wars won an Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to the hit “Shallow,” but the track “Maybe Time,” which was performed several times in Bradley Cooper’s film, was the key to the film’s success. The song is dedicated to Cooper’s character, musician Jackson Man, and was written by four-time Grammy winner and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. In a new interview with GQ magazine, Isbell declined to write a song for a major Hollywood film, and Cooper did not assess whether she would deliver the song.

Producer Dave Cobb contacted Cooper about the project. “I said, ‘No, Dave.’ I don’t have time for that, “Isbell said. The musician’s wife said she didn’t want to have the opportunity to work on a film starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, so Isbell took a piece of paper and wrote “Maybe Time.” According to GQ, “Cooper called and said he loved her. Another star of the film, Lady Gaga, said she loved him. However, Isbell was also skeptical – what if Cooper opened the song?

It depends

It depends

“What’s the matter, he sent me a voice recording like a demo,” Isbell said. “I was on a plane. I said, ‘Man, I’ll listen to this when I get off the plane,’ but then I thought it could be bad, and if it’s bad, I don’t know if I want to tell Bradley Cooper, ‘You can’t sing my song. First of all, I don’t think he says I think about it. But I was wrong. “

When the plane landed, Isbell listened to Cooper’s “Maybe Time” demonstration and was impressed by the music of the actors. “I texted him again,” said the singer. “I said, ‘That’s good, Bradley. Thank you for sending. I think it’s wonderful. ‘I didn’t know that, but he was waiting for an answer. I didn’t know he was sweating. But he gave the truth. He really cared. It was more than I expected from Hollywood, you know? Read more »

Looking back, Izbell said she was happy to write the song for the soundtrack of “Star Flag” because “they sold more than I did.” The musician explained: “It was my last chance to get platinum plaques, I got it.” Go to the GQ website and read Isbell’s full interview.

Registration: Stay tuned for the latest TV news! Subscribe to e-newsletters here.