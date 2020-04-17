Birmingham restaurant helps feed clinic workers on front line of coronavirus (COVID-19) struggle

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A Birmingham restaurant is helping to feed hospital employees on the entrance line of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

When Erik Miller observed out the crew functioning in the hematology unit at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital necessary a improve, he achieved out to Kelly Cobb, whose loved ones owns Hunter House Hamburgers in Birmingham.

“I signify, everybody’s owning a tricky time ideal now,” Miller mentioned. “I know there is a ton of folks out of get the job done, but the persons who are doing work hard are the people today who are attempting to preserve lives, and so this is our way to say thank you for doing what you do.”

Miller, Cobb and 8-yr-outdated golden retriever Khloe made the decision to shock health professionals and nurses performing on the significant-threat COVID-19 flooring at the clinic with lunch, which included the restaurant’s famous sliders.

“It’s a little something so simple, suitable, to just enable any person by offering them a meal,” Miller mentioned. “But you really do not have to go really far viewing the new to know that they are quick staffed in the functioning involving so lots of clients. They do not have time to wander to the cafeteria to just eat lunch.”

The response was mind-boggling.

“After it was carried out, I bought a text message from the nurse that I coordinated all this with, and she mentioned all the staff are accomplishing very little satisfied dances soon after they received some sliders in there,” Miller explained.

They begun by delivering 700 foods, and that was just the commencing.

“We’re searching at doing a different 3,600 foods now about the weeks, so Beaumont is seeking to get foods to people much less difficult,” Miller explained. “So we’re planning right now to deliver 3,600 foods from our food items truck in Trenton, Taylor and Wayne. Wayne has been truly poorly strike by this.”

The duo is planning to provide practically 4,000 foods next month in Farmington Hills.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.