The next Birds of prey has just received its second official trailer. It is filled with all kinds of new information and hilarity. It also reveals somewhat what Jared Leto‘S Joker.

Last week, Margot Robbie, who plays Harley quinn, confirmed that Leto would not be in the film. Based on this new trailer, we think we know why.

Birds Of Prey is due out next February 7. The plot of Birds of Prey revolves around Quinn after his break with the Joker and the chapter of his life that follows.

We learn a little more about these two elements of the plot in this new trailer. The trailer is set up as if Quinn is giving us a history lesson, letting us know about the event that takes place at the start of the trailer. We see how the Joker’s breakup unfolds and get more details on the people who are trying to kill Harley.

Let’s start with Quinn’s breakup with the Joker. We are treated to a wonderful scene that seems to show Harley killing him with a huge truck explosion at his headquarters. It is therefore possible that Warner Bros. chose to kill Leto’s Joker completely, but this is unconfirmed.

Regarding his character’s relationship with the Joker, Robbie says their break-up was not easy. What is the Joker?

“She’s trying to own it. It seemed like a real way to deal with a breakup, it’s not clean and easy to be a strong woman, ”she told Empire. “It’s so hard. She’s a little more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says,” I’m single, I don’t need him, shit this guy. “But if the Joker texted her , “Are you up?” She would run. She would fall apart. “Well, it might be hard to run back with him now.

Then we can take a good look at Black Mask and all the people who are trying to kill Quinn. Since she’s no longer with MJ, it’s pretty much open season for other bad guys to want to kill her.

Watch the new Birds Of Prey trailer below.

This time, we also get a good look at Quinn’s hyena, which she “named Bruce after this guy from Wayne.”

We take a closer look at all of the Harley fashion choices that we already knew were going to make a splash with the film.

Costume designer Erin Benach had a DIY approach to her ideas and drew inspiration from Harley’s personality.

“Behind his story, there’s always something a little quirky and a little crazy, the idea being that the warning tape can be a place to stay away, and maybe it’s a way to warn the world about what it could do, “said Benach.” So we sort of took the idea out of this warning tape and tried to reuse it in costume. “

“We always wanted to create something that looked like what Harley had done herself, so she’s kind of a nifty person behind the scenes and she can do stuff herself; you know the shorts she painted and the jacket she wore herself. That’s why we did it like this. It’s fun and a little crazy like her. “

As noted, Birds Of Prey will hit theaters on February 7. Let us know what you think of the new trailer in the comments below!

