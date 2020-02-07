Birds of prey still follow Bucks on the opportunities of Eastern Conference

The Toronto Raptors drive a franchise-best winning series at the weekend, but they are still firmly in the second standings of contenders to win the Eastern Conference at sports books followed by OddsShark.com behind the clearly favorite Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks led the way in -145 betting on Eastern Conference odds with the sportsbooks en route to Thursday’s trading deadline, with Milwaukee having a solid lead on top of the conference with the NBA all-star break on tap for next week.

After Milwaukee, the order is then Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Raptors on those NBA chances despite the current 12-game winning streak from Toronto. However, that future is tight, with the Heat on +550, the Sixers on +600, the Celtics on +700 and the Raptors just a step back from the trio on +800.

The Indiana Pacers, who beat the Raptors on Wednesday night and play again on Friday night, are a tier lower at +2500 on the last chances to win the Eastern Conference on online gambling sites, and are the only other team in the conference above the .500 mark on the season. The Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic, which are seventh and eighth in the rankings, are at odds with +5500 and +8000, with all others +35000 or higher.

The Raptors needed a comeback to run their winning series to 12 games on Wednesday-evening, leaving the Pacers 119-118 on the edge, while not releasing 5.5-point home favorites. The teams meet again in Indiana on Friday evening, with the sports books setting it up as a pick-em. Toronto gets the game on 37-14 straight up and 29-22 against the spread on the season.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles teams dominate the future, with the Lakers coming in on Thursday at +130 and the Clippers directly behind them at +200. The Lakers are also the favorites at +200 on the overall chances of winning the NBA championship, with the Bucks on +300 and the Clippers on +350, while the Raptors are longer shots with a chance of +2200.