Birds of Prey shows Margot Robbie who just wants to have fun

Who hasn’t gone through a really bad breakup and imagined awakening unholy hell?

If you’re DC Comics’ anti-hero Harley Quinn, who is played by two-time Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey, don’t dream.

You do it.

The second live action show of the Gotham City siren is an endearing bat madness.

The film, with subtitles and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn, is a fluor-colored fire that was directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

Fresh off her (in the truest sense of the word) toxic ex-pudding, the Joker, played by Jared Leto in the often malicious Suicide Squad, but only briefly mentioned here in comic form, Harley takes power in her deficit of attention- Way back.

Expect regular breaks as she tells who is who and what is, and jumps back and forth madly.

Drinking to forget in a nightclub by psychopathic mob boss Roman Sionis alias Black Mask (an Ewan McGregor chewing scenes) creates problems.

When the news gets out that Harley is no longer Joker’s girl, a city full of bad guys wants to catch up.

It triggers a city-wide hunt for women and forces Harley to make a number of unlikely alliances. So she reluctantly takes the young pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) under her wing.

True Blood’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell has a lot of charisma as Dinah Lance aka Black Canary, a singer with Sionis with a killer voice.

It jumps off Robbie excellently and the joy of the blurry lines of this crazy movie means that most people play both sides.

Then there is a factual Rosie Perez (Rise) as frustrated police officer Renee Montoya who tries to open a case against Sionis if official stations want her to drop it.

It’s a shame that Birds of Prey doesn’t point out their weirdness in the comics.

Fargo star Mary Elizabeth Winstead has the least to do with Helena Bertinelli.

Most of the meat goes to Ella Mika as the younger Helena in flashbacks that describe the massacre of her rival mafia family.

A joke about her chosen anti-heroine moniker Huntress, which is slowly gaining ground, is fun.

The biggest disappointment for fans who have noticed the comics is the inexplicable deletion of Cassandra’s kick-ass backstory.

The daughter of two of DC’s deadliest assassins – Lady Shiva and David Cain – was brought up to follow in her footsteps, then rebelled and eventually took over Batgirl’s coat.

That the creative team overlooked this is strange given the issue of women’s power, but a nod to abusive step-parents leaves the door open for later disclosure.

Robbie and her crew do their thing in Birds of prey. Photo: DC Comics

Birds of Prey never takes themselves too seriously with a frenzied kill bill energy.

Aside from a really frightening moment when a threatening McGregor Sionis forces a woman’s partner to cut her dress open, aided by growling henchman Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina, Sharp Objects).

Powerful, it has terrible shadows from Hollywood predators.

But mostly the film deals with the wonderful absurdity of these Camp characters a la Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

Like this film, it is not afraid to make itself a run-down, vigilante film.

There’s even a subtle allusion to Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic Catwoman in Harley’s explosive way of getting over Joker.

The film rated MA15 + is surprisingly violent, almost everything is aimed at male idiots.

A vocal part of social media is likely to be very upset about it, although the same people almost certainly love the comparable Deadpool.

It’s a cry, right down to Harley, who calls her pet hyena Bruce (does she know a person’s true identity?)

Hodson was tapped to write the upcoming Batgirl film.

On the back of this ebulliently bonkers outing, please join them with Yan now.

Birds of Prey is now in Australian cinemas