Birds of Prey review – is the spin-off from Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad good?

DC and Warner Bros’ villain team-up film Suicide Squad was a bit of a disaster, telling a flat and vague incoherent story with an overcrowded cast of bad guys, but at least it introduced the whole world to Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie. The forerunner of the classic Batman villain The Joker (and for decades a favorite character from a comic book) Harley emerged as one of the only popular parts of the movie, so it was no surprise when she got her own twist .

Personally, I was not so in love with Harley in Suicide Squad – the faux New Yoik singing song set my teeth on – but Birds of Prey (subtitled “and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”) gives the character new life in a fun, fast and brightly colored romp full of bones crackling action scenes and moments of real warmth. Oh, and there’s a hyena named Bruce, after Batman. But that is not particularly relevant.

Robbie returns here as Quinn, just broke up from Jared Leto’s Joker (who does not appear in the film beyond short glimmering body doubles and animated flashbacks) and tries to make it himself. Unfortunately, it appears that it was only Mr J’s implied protection that had prevented a city full of criminals, agents, and other villains from avenging her for years as revenge for jokes, abuse, and generally bad behavior.

Its main pursuers? Crime Lord Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask (an excellent, madman Ewan McGregor), his driver Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), dogge agent Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and silent assassin Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who all have their eye on the young pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) after she has stolen an important treasure and falls into Harley’s job.

It is not a spoiler to note that towards the end of the film Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Montoya have entered into a partnership to protect Cassandra from McGregor’s face-scounding villain, but it is not really until the last part of the film that we see this grouping in action.

Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (WB)

Instead, in the beginning, Harley is alone on the run, hoping by cars, along the sides of buildings and in endless fights with a breathless focus on keeping the story moving even after she picks up Cain and a new goal acquires.

Along with a regular voice-over of Robbie and Suicide Squad style subtitles introducing new characters (who usually take into account their specific complaints against Harley), the lightning-fast pace makes the film feel fresh and light, even when the plot just hangs together. You barely have time to wonder what happened or note a somewhat uncomfortable piece of plotting before you go to a new character, an action scene or a prop.

But tinkering about the cracks may not be a bad thing if the result is a movie that is as fun and light-hearted as Birds of Prey. As much as I could nibble at some of the plot holes and the development of characters rushed (we actually don’t get as much time with the other female anti-heroes as the marketing would suggest) nothing of the film hits the mark, and the end result is a real ball from start to finish.

Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Birds of Prey (WB)

The action scenes are satisfactorily brutal (a fight in the police evidence room contains some masterful bat photography) and imaginative, whether it is a carnival fight with crossbows and giant hammers or a roller derby chase through the streets of Gotham. It is also really funny with jokes that are unusually character and situation based, rather than relying solely on pop culture-soaked quips that we are used to in most blockbuster movies today.

Really, this is one of those films in which you academically notice the problems without much care, which is the best possible demonstration of the pleasure of a film.

In general, Birds of Prey is right about what DC’s previous baddie team had done so wrong, and sets the stage well for the upcoming Suicide Squad reboot of James Gunn (who also plays Robbie). Just like Harley itself, the film did well to leave its dark past (and the Joker) behind – and the future already looks a lot better.

Birds of Prey will be released in British cinemas on 7 February