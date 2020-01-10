Birds of prey ready for major improvement as cavalry approaches return

Loading...

What would everything look like around the Toronto Raptors, the Eastern Conference or even the NBA if they weren’t one of the most injured teams in the competition?

Let’s just say “different”.

It is a relevant question, since the season is shifting from ‘early’ to ‘middle’ with the second half quickly on the horizon.

Pretending the injury plague had not descended on the club from the last day of the preseason when Patrick McCaw’s knee became a problem and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a groin fracture until now, when the Raptors had minus four of their last two games top seven players, is a fool.

You can’t just lose 138 lost matches, the third highest total in the NBA.

As the always colorful Sam Mitchell always said: “If wishes and but were candy and nuts, we would all have a merry Christmas” (his version might have been a bit more colorful than that).

But while assessing where the Raptors are – or trending – with the NBA’s trading deadline on February 6 less than a month away, it is worth noting what happened when they were so poorly served up.

By the way: broad indications about the pending availability of Norman Powell (shoulder); Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) – all of whom died during the December 18 massacre in Detroit – are dropped more often.

All three – representing the main scorer of the Raptors (Siakam); their top scorer of the bank (Powell) and their best defender and secondary passer (Gasol) – have trained regularly.

Sources told Sportsnet that Siakam is expected to be released for Friday or Saturday training, and Gasol told me in Brooklyn on the weekend that he is at a stage where the training staff is stopping him – in other words, he feels good, but there are precautions taken. Meanwhile, ‘quickly’ has been the adverb of Powell’s return for a week.

The cavalry is coming, although Fred VanVleet (hamstring) is in the classical Raptors way now uncertain about how long he may be outside.

What will the Raptors look like – and hopefully when – this club can have a long-lasting complete health condition?

They can look very good.

Recently, Nathan Currier, who runs the Man-Games Lost data site, posted a tempting piece of information.

Not only are the Raptors one of the most affected teams in terms of the number of injuries, the caliber of those who have missed games is even more pressing.

From Monday – the most recent available data – the Raptors ‘led’ the NBA in ‘WinShares lost’ at 6.41 am to injury.

NBA top 5, wins lost by injured players (Lost-ws metric, lost profit shares by injured players)

1 TOR 6.41 wins lost

2 BOS 5.79

3 WAS 5.11

4 MIA 4.58

5 GSW 4.36 http: //t.co/jl5cfZ3wz7

– Man Games Lost NBA (@ManGamesLostNBA) January 7, 2020

In a narrow sense, this suggests that the Raptors’ season had been largely injury-free (the San Antonio Spurs, which hosts Toronto on Sunday, had only 14 man games lost due to injuries) their record might look more like 31-7 instead of on 25-14.

That’s the difference between in fourth place in the East and in a dogfight to keep home advantage for the first round and push the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA.

Now remember the pearls of wisdom from former Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell. The world, or the NBA, doesn’t work that way.

Other teams also played briefly this season (interestingly, Boston is second after the Raptors lost in WinShares with 5.7) and if the Raptors were healthy, Terence Davis would have played 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists – the game of his life so far – in the victory on Wednesday against Charlotte?

Almost certainly not, and there is no guarantee that someone who would have played his minutes would have been just as productive. Perhaps the Raptors lose in the extension.

But the point is, it is no problem to argue with confidence that the Raptors are a considerably better team than their record shows and perhaps have more than the chance of a puncher to make a spirited post-Kawhi Leonard title defense.

Perhaps no indicator is more important or impressive than the stability of their defensive efforts.

The Raptors had one piece of the season when they were not an elite or near-elite defensive team – that would be in Games 1 to 8 when they went 6-2 and included the game against New Orleans when Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka was injured the same night, misses the next 10 and 11 games, respectively, and started the parade to the injured list.

At the time, Toronto was in 10th place in the NBA in defensive rating – good but not great. The Raptors weathered the next piece without Lowry and Ibaka spectacularly; Going 9-2 and pushing their overall mark to 15-4, making them draw attention to feverish efforts in victories over the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Jazz among others.

At that time, it was the Raptors’ defense that attacked when their defensive rating was 101.9 during that play, or the third best in the competition.

At that time, the Raptors were also able to boast some impressive offensive figures – including a True Shooting mark (good for three-point shooting and free-throwing) of 58.2 percent, only chasing Miami, Houston and Milwaukee. They shot 40.2 percent of three and led the NBA in that bell weather category. They were attacking fifth overall.

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis do not agree on much, but you will agree that this is the best podcast from Toronto Raptors.

But perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the Raptors herky-jerky season was what happened after that, and in particular the current 11-game stretch they’ve had without Powell, Gasol, Siakam and – for the past two games – VanVleet.

Their attack has predictably begun to show signs of wear – since December 19, the Raptors have been 19th in three-point percentage, 21st in True Shooting percentage and 18th in offensive assessment. You can only play line-ups with McCaw and Stanley Johnson for so long and not squeeze.

But in an impressive way, the Raptors have remained one of the best defending teams in the competition. Even while playing without four of their best defenders, Toronto is in fourth place in allowed points, fourth in the opponent’s turnover; sixth in the opponent’s field goal percentage and fifth in the overall defensive assessment over the last 11.

It speaks to the schedules that Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has felt comfortable rolling out; the effort level of the club’s actors and the determination to maintain those efforts, even in the light of some horrific offensive nights – that the Raptors still had a chance to win in Miami while, as an example, 31.5 percent from the floor shots.

For those looking for silver liners for the Raptors injury plague, it is really a place to start.

There is a reason why Toronto has a fairly mediocre possession (although impressive given the circumstances) 6-5 record without Siakam et al or 10-9 since Lowry returned on December 3.

The level of competition is part of this – even healthy, a schedule with multiple dates with the Heat and Celtics and visits with Houston, Philadelphia and the Clippers among others – enchants problems.

But a bigger reason is that playing long stretches without the best attacking players or the best attacking players playing together, has taken a toll from a team that was still figuring out how to make up after the departure of Leonard and Danny Green.

But what has not refused is a dedication and ability to play upper echelon defense regardless of who is on the ground.

No team will add more offensive (and defensive) weapons of higher quality in the coming weeks than the Raptors.

Trends are positive.

The schedule comes in their favor – according to Tankathon.com, the Raptors have the third easiest remaining schedule in the competition during the last 44 games of the season.

What was once a team where depth was experienced as a problem will soon have a rotation that can run 11 deep.

As soon as the attack finds its foot back and assumes that the defense is among the very best in the competition, the Raptors will have the ingredients of a team that should at least be respected and perhaps feared.