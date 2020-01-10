Loading...

Birds of prey receives the same treatment as in 2016 Suicide Squad. The upcoming film gets its own album appropriately titled Birds Of Prey: The Album. It was created by the producers of the multi-platinum Suicide Squad soundtrack.

Features of the soundtrack Halsey, K. Flay and a range of global female artists. Get more details below.

Bird Of Prey: The album includes 15 new exclusive titles from a wide range of hyper-talented women. Halsey Megan Thee Stallion and Normani are all part of the partnership between Warner Bros and Atlantic Records.

To announce the album, Birds Of Prey affiliates dropped the first single. The song is called “Diamonds”. She is from Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. The song’s video features exclusive footage from Birds Of Prey. Watch it below.

Birds Of Prey: List of album titles

Doja Cat – Boss Bitch WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – So Thick Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds Saweetie & GALXARA – Sway With Me Charlotte Lawrence – Joke’s On You Maisie Peters – Smile CYN – Lonely Gun Halsey – Experience on me Jucee Froot – Danger K.Flay – Bad memory Sofi Tukker – Feeling good Lauren Jauregui – Invisible chains Black Canaries – It’s a man’s world Summer Walker – I’m going to love you just a little bit more baby ADONA – Hit me with your best shot

We can expect more music videos and singles to be removed before the release. The album coincides with the film’s release on February 07. Pre-order Bird Of Prey: the album here.

More birds of prey

The next Birds Of Prey has just received its second official trailer. It is filled with all kinds of new information and hilarity. It also reveals somewhat what Jared Leto‘S Joker.

Last week, Margot Robbie, who plays Harley quinn, confirmed that Leto would not be in the film. Based on this new trailer, we think we know why.

Birds Of Prey is due out next February 7. The plot of Birds of Prey revolves around Quinn after his break with the Joker and the chapter of his life that follows.

We learn a little more about these two elements of the plot in this new trailer. The trailer is set up as if Quinn is teaching us a history lesson. She keeps us informed of the event that takes place at the start of the trailer. We see how the Joker’s breakup unfolds and get more details on the people who are trying to kill Harley.

Let’s start with Quinn’s breakup with the Joker. We are treated to a wonderful scene that seems to show Harley killing him with a huge truck explosion at his headquarters. It is therefore possible that Warner Bros. chose to kill Leto’s Joker completely, but this is unconfirmed.

Regarding his character’s relationship with the Joker, Robbie says their break-up was not easy. What is the Joker?

“She’s trying to own it. It seemed like a real way to deal with a breakup, it’s not clean and easy to be a strong woman, ”she told Empire. “It’s so hard. She’s a little more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry this time. She says,” I’m single, I don’t need him, shit this guy. “But if the Joker texted her , “Are you up?” She would run. She would fall apart. “Well, it might be hard to run back with him now.

Then we can take a good look at Black Mask and all the people who are trying to kill Quinn. Since she’s no longer with MJ, it’s pretty much open season for other bad guys to want to kill her.

Watch the new Birds Of Prey trailer below.

Are you excited for Birds Of Prey: The Album? Make it sound below!

