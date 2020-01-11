Birds of prey must find new attacks when the injured loop returns

TORONTO – Look, you can only have so many blowers. Even as a multi-millionaire professional athlete, you operate with a limited repertoire designed to be versatile and adaptable in a wide range of ensembles. So if you’re one of the three to five injured Toronto Raptors who have been smartly dressed on the couch in recent weeks, an overlap is inevitable. And apparently some chirping.

“We tease each other about what we wear – all our different outfits. I and Pascal (Siakam) were linked together once, “said Norman Powell, who has missed the last 11 games of Toronto with a shoulder problem.” I think that me and Matt (Thomas) once agreed in gray blazers. we made a lot of jokes about it. “

“I know Serge (Ibaka) and they probably enjoyed it – but it was painful for me,” said Siakam, who was also the last 11 with a groin injury. “I had to find an outfit for every game. I usually wear sweat and stuff. So that’s the hardest part (of missing games) for me there. “

That social club of tall men in neutrally-tuned blazers will soon break up, which is bad news for fashion viewers, but good news for Toronto’s ability to win basketball games. Powell, out since December 20 with subluxation of the left shoulder, has been released to play and is expected to make his return Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. In the meantime, Siakam has stepped up his practice activity this weekend and if he is not completely ready to go on Sunday, he should not be too far behind.

The Raptors do not exclude Marc Gasol, who himself has missed eleven games with a hamstring injury, against the Spurs. And even Fred VanVleet, whose return is less imminent, unexpectedly appeared during training on Saturday to participate in what the team’s medical staff allowed him to do.

“It was really good today. We actually had three groups of offensive sets. We were unable to gather two groups for a while, “said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. “So we have taken a big step forward. It is well. It is good to see only boys there, to become familiar with some things that we no longer have. It just feels like you’re really getting your team ready to play at a much higher level instead of just survival basketball. “

Powell is the only injured player who knows Nurse that he will be in action on Sunday, which is a small surprise, since the 26-year-old guard was expected to be on the shelf much longer. Powell sustained a similar injury on the same shoulder last season, leaving him out for six weeks. But this instance was clearly not that serious and enabled Powell to return in less than a month.

“The expectation is to play the next game, even if you feel a little hurt or not. But the medical staff did an excellent job making sure I was healthy and just stayed with the rehabilitation process,” Powell said. ” The news was much better than anyone initially said when the injury first occurred, so that was a good plus for me, but it still feels like it was eight weeks ago or whatever the expected free time was. just excited to play. “

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

Nurse said he is still thinking about how he will use Powell on Sunday. He has no shortage of options. Powell can slide back into the starting line-up or he can play for 30 minutes. He has been successful in both roles this season and throughout his career.

The only thing Nurse said he might keep in mind is how it went when he tried to re-take Kyle Lowry and Ibaka earlier this season after a long-term injury release. Nurse essentially pushed them back into their major roles, instead of giving them a more carefully managed runway that allowed them to regain their sea legs. And for some reason, neither Lowry nor Ibaka looked much like themselves until about five games in their return.

“Maybe I learned this from last time,” said Nurse. “I think maybe the last time I had expected too much that they could just go out and resume for 36, 38 minutes or whatever. And maybe that wasn’t so smart. Maybe instead of just letting them roll and see how it goes, maybe (I should) give them a little and then give them a little more, and take them out. Almost dole (playing time) a bit smaller. Just because, well, what’s the crowds? You know? Why the rush? Let’s get them back, bring them in and make them a little easier if we can. “

Of course every player is different and what works for one does not necessarily have to work for the other. Powell said he is ready to continue where he left off, because he worked just as hard on the practice field during the injury as before.

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis do not agree on much, but you will agree that this is the best podcast from Toronto Raptors.

On Saturday, long after the official part of the training was packed, he was lively, aggressive one-on-one laps with Siakam, Stanley Johnson and Malcolm Miller. That is not a substitute for the physical and mental hardships of a game, mind you. But nobody went together easily.

“I put the time in. You saw me coming in early and training – stepping on the field, staying in rhythm, staying in flow, maintaining my fitness,” Powell said. “I stop work, I stop the time to prepare myself. So it just goes out and plays free and aggressive as I played. “

And Powell’s career was one of uncertainty anyway. His roles with the Raptors have fluctuated enormously during his five seasons – he has started, he has played with second units, he has been nailed to the bank. His biggest challenge in all of this, something Nurse publicly considered earlier this season, has found a way to play consistently and productively everywhere, and has contributed at the same level in marginal minutes as in substantial minutes.

It was a work in progress. But Powell didn’t seem to be really up to it long before his injury. On November 29 against the Orlando Magic, he scored 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting in 38 minutes as a starter. A few days later, with 34 minutes off the bench against the Miami Heat, he went 8-of-14 and scored 23.

“I feel like I’ve always felt comfortable all my career,” Powell said. “You can look in line with that and the different roles, different adjustments, the ups and downs of everything. I think I will stay there in that uncomfortable zone. Never be OK with where I am. Always try to build and get better “Always trying to improve. That is my main mentality. I feel that I always feel uncomfortable, so that is why I feel comfortable.”

Stream NBA games with NBA League Pass

Are you looking for NBA games that you can’t find on the cable? Get up to 600+ from market games with NBA League Pass. Sign up today for a free 7-day trial period!

Deep. But the improvement and growth that Powell was talking about was extremely clear in the games that led to his injury, which made it so early. During the 15 games that preceded the one in which he perished, Powell earned an average of 18.5 points in a 54 percent shooting, including 45 percent outside shooting arc. He also found his rhythm as a playmaker, with a handful of nights in which he outsourced three or more assists.

If Powell can offer something that is even close to that in his return Sunday, the Raptors will take it. Really, they will just be happy to have another healthy body in the line-up. The neutral-minded blazer social club that has been active on the Toronto bank in recent weeks has been fun for those involved, but it’s time to put things back on the pitch while the Raptors cross mid-season.

Re-recording all of these familiar faces will have a trickle-down effect on the roster as players who have filled gaps during the absence re-acclimatise and try to find ways to make a similar impact with less exposure. It will take some time to feel things out, to hum everyone again. But the promise of what could be on the other hand, with everyone healthy and functioning in a comfortable role, is some injury-plagued teams such as the Raptors rally around.

“I’ve been sitting back and watching the younger boys who get itchy and scratch to play their chance and really shine with their chance,” Powell said. “This competition is all about opportunities and seize those opportunities when it comes to you. And I think we did a great job when guys were with that next man mentality.

“And when everyone is back, it’s all about finding the right fit for everything. Because everyone’s roles and minutes are changed and shifted a bit. But it is still about everyone getting that same mentality on the ground, going there and doing their part to the best of their ability. And I think if we go back to 100 percent as a team, we can really do some damage. “