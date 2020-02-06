“Birds of Prey”: Margot Robbie is a villain, but it’s a film about heroes

When you step out of “Birds of Prey”, you get the feeling that Martin Scorsese might be right about comics. They can certainly be entertaining, but all too often their built-in limitations prevent them from saying anything.

Cathy Yan’s story of origin with an R-rating for a team of female anti-heroes wants to be an action-packed tome of anti-sexist empowerment, but every attempt to achieve real substance is lost in all blinding.

In essence, “Birds of Prey” wants to be a heroic story. But it fails to embrace or record heroic characters.

“Birds of Prey” is based on a series of women-driven comic books and comes with subtitles that tell you exactly what is happening on screen and hopefully also off screen: “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley” Quinn . ‘It’s a mouthful title, but it’s really that one word – emancipation – that’s important.

In the context of the film, emancipation is the story of a female character who comes after her own life after a nasty break. But it is the external context that offers the potential to make things interesting – at least until the film itself disappoints that context.

From left to right: Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary in Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Birds of Prey’.

Claudette Barius / DC Comics

Technically speaking, “Birds of Prey” is a spin-off from the “Suicide Squad” of 2016, a messy and disappointing comic book riff on the Dirty Dozen that a colorful crew of super-powerful baddies sets off against a CGI-heavy witch. Margot Robbie’s Quinn – the eccentric girlfriend of Jared Leto’s Joker – was by far the best part of the film, which is probably why the experience inspired her to do her own thing. According to Variety, Robbie could not understand why her character would continue to exist with a man who “usually wants to kill her.”

“Birds of prey” is definitely about women who find success. It is directed by a woman, written by a woman (Christina Hodson) and Robbie not only plays the lead – now apart with the Joker – she is also a producer. The story is about a group of women who come together to fight an evil crime boss (played by Ewan McGregor), and each is a victim of sexism and hatred of women.

“Birds of Prey” could be an emancipation of female cartoon heroes, building on the “Wonder Woman” of 2017. But apart from the production and cast directed at women, “Birds of Prey” makes it both a unique and problematic that it is a heroic message by a group of anti-heroes. To a certain extent it is pretty fun – and again, Robbie steals the show as the exaggerated lead. But all the anti-hero stuff – deliberate violence and frequent blasphemy, lying around (seriously), even the film’s soundtrack – stands in the way of celebrating female empowerment. These are not exactly the women you want your daughter to grow up with.

But the only thing that really prevents “Birds of Prey” from making a statement about female empowerment is that it is more interested in a kinetic and crazy action movie. Comics have long used to use current releases to make them feel relevant – see the Mutant Registration Act in the second X-Men movie or the international community versus the Avengers subplot of “Captain America: Civil War” . In the end, however, those themes took a back seat in the third act CGI showdown, which fans really got to see.

Margot Robbie plays as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey”.

Claudette Barius

Last year’s “Joker” reversed that comparison. “Joker” was a current drama about mental illness and social violence that happened to be a comic book. The comic was actually the biggest weakness of “Joker”.

In its own disadvantage, “Birds of Prey” returns to the original formula. The empowerment theme is only a device that serves the cause of entertainment. The battle scenes that Robbie sets against waves of trained crooks are exciting but ridiculous. Each of the “birds” has a negative experience with a masculine character, but they feel obligated and two-dimensional.

The most vivid act of female hatred is when the character of McGregor forces a female club pattern to dance because he thought she was laughing at his costs. It is the only really uncomfortable and difficult scene – the only one with real pathos – but the woman does not become a member of the team. She should be.

“Birds of Prey” does not want to be a “Joker” – the character is referred to but does not make a cameo – but his ties are too close to let the bird out of the cage. Just like in Todd Phillips’ film, ‘Birds of Prey’ seems to exist in a gritty, real Gotham without super powers (at least until a misplaced moment late in the film). But the action is meant to entertain and the kinetic direction of Yan places too much emphasis on the style of the film and undermines its content. “Birds of Prey” offers a lot of potential to say and be something more, but it is really very happy to be a decent comic book movie.

At the end of all this, Robbie’s damaged anti-hero would have to manage to escape the smell of ‘Suicide Squad’. But ironically, Harley Quinn still plays a cinematic second violin for her ex-boyfriend, and the Martin Scorses of the world have another reason to ignore the comic genre.