‘Birds of Prey’ is not a disaster in the register, ignore the negative hype

Birds of Prey is the top film at the box office during the opening weekend with $ 33.3 million in ticket sales.

That is not a huge opening, let’s be clear. Birds of prey did not do Marvel numbers. It didn’t even do DC numbers. For those who keep track at home, $ 33.7 million is the lowest opening weekend of any DC Extended Universe release to date.

However, it is not all bad news. I have seen many headlines and chats on social media that declared Birds of Prey a “failure” and a “checkout counter”. But it is important to remember when looking at the checkout figures that these things do not happen in a vacuum.

To begin with, Birds of Prey is an R-rated film. That MPAA rating immediately reduces its potential audience – and box office – because it is a no-go for families looking for a weekend break to the movies. Even without too much competition during the opening weekend, the rating certainly kept part of the audience at home.

It is also a release in February. The opening months of the year are usually a quiet time at the cinema. We have seen this paradigm shift in recent years, but that applies more to March; because large studios plan a larger number of annual blockbusters, the “spring” season of film releases has become earlier.

If we look purely at R-rated films released in February, Birds of Prey is an opening weekend in the Top 15. It comes in at # 14, just behind Get Out ($ 33.4 million) and just before The Wolfman ($ 31.5 million). Even if we ignore the assessment, the opening weekend of Birds of Prey is the 28th highest of all times for February.

I also did not mention foreign ticket sales. The film was opened with $ 48 million from non-American audiences. At the time of writing, it is not clear which areas fall under that number or how the split breaks loose. But with a global cash register of just over $ 80 million, Birds of Prey is almost close to making more than the reported budget of $ 84.5 million.

I am not trying to state that $ 33.5 million is a fantastic opening weekend. But I do know that there are people in the wilderness of the Internet who root against Birds of Prey for small personal reasons that are not worth discussing. That attitude, largely cultivated by a small but loud faction of social media trolls, contributes to a general story of failure.

That doesn’t mean that every report of the poor performance of the film is a conscious embrace of bad faith on Birds of Prey. But that is the insidious nature of trolling at work. People who write for the internet, including myself, end up with the release of the film in a story that does not have much basis in reality.

Here are the facts: Birds of Prey made less than expected in the US during the first three days in theaters. But total ticket sales still amount to almost as much as the movie cost.

Whether or not it will be profitable, and separately, a boost for the DCEU, remains to be seen. But the apparent agreement between critics and the public that yes, this is an entertaining film says much more about the impact of Birds of Prey than an analysis of an armchair box, including what you are reading now.

. (TagsToTranslate) box-office