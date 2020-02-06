‘Birds Of Prey’ is a fun, quick, feathery mess

The extent to which a particular Marvel or DC / Warners film differs from previous punch em-ups depends more than anything on the sound. The requirements of the genre (protecting the innocent, punishing evil, procuring MacGuffins, training for montage) are such that filmmakers are forced to innovate on the fringes.

No wonder, then, that Birds of Prey’s plot (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) feels like it runs on worn rails: villain (Ewan McGregor) and his sidekick (Chris Messina) want an object (a Diamond who … you know what doesn’t matter (not important) and are willing to murder an innocent (Ella Jay Basco) to get it; A rag tag crew is forced to work together to prevent this from happening and punish said guy and joke (along with a horde of tag players in combat gear).

The rag tag crew in question has some pretty ragged tags: there is only Joker Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the cop with a chip on his shoulder Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), nightclub singer with a golden heart Black Canary ( Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and brooding, socially awkward hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Of course, her personalities are seamlessly divided into types – there’s even a joke about how Perez’s character talks like a cop in an action film (that’s kind of a scam, we agree) – but in a film that is so crowded and hectic like this guy are useful when your actors are up to the task. For example, Winstead gets the least screen presence here, but she manages to give her scenes a peculiarity that is specific, not called – not in the standard edition “Hollywood weird”.

Screenwriter Christina Hodson and especially director Cathy Yan throw a lot of things on the screen to give Birds of Prey a new feel: a 24-hour clock, flashbacks, an endless succession of pop music hints (seriously, this film it has more) needle drops than a porcupine-musk pit), well-choreographed and brutally bone-breaking battle scenes (the Foley artists must have gone through one hectare of celery) and a main character who doesn’t like the fourth wall so much breaks through like pulverizing it into a pile of rubble and reinforcement.

The result, as you can imagine, is a wild, uneven mess, but progressing so fast that it never resonates. Robbie, who also produced the film, obviously has what it takes and her pure enthusiasm carries you over the many, many, many rough spots.

Suicide squad, you will remember – the film in which she debuted as Harley – was nothing but a long, dreary, cynical, confusing rough spot gathered by the committee. A rough spot that looked like a cinematic black hole and somehow swallowed up the charisma of Robbie and Will Freaking Smith; Neither light nor heat nor fun could escape from this sad event horizon.

Of course, what Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad, apart from Robbie’s tireless brio, hasn’t done is that the protagonists are women – including women of color, one of whom is canonically strange – and the butts with those who act with so much vigor and vigor belong to men. The film makes hay out of this simple reversal – both in an arduous way (Harley compares the latest status of the group with a sleepover) and in a more subtle way (a character helpfully throws her hair band too long strapped teammate in the middle of a fight).

Birds of prey may be a manic circus, but it turns out to be the best kind of circus – one without a clown. In her comic incarnation, Harley parted ways with the Joker years ago, and a new Harley Quinn animated series pretty much starts where the film is set – and Harley does what she can to overcome a relationship with a man who is is literally toxic. Created in 1992 by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The animated series that makes Judy a Joker’s Punch – the dynamism that Suicide Squad uses so eagerly – is harley in every way a lot more interesting when it’s on its own.

We have never seen the Gotham she lives in, at least in this film. Nobody strolls on skyscraper roofs or drives on wet, neon-lit sidewalks. Much of the film takes place on the streets of a dirty, sun-drenched outskirts during the day. Even Gotham City seems to have a flatbush.