Birds of prey in theaters

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation by One Harley Quinn) is no longer in theaters.

At least not under that name. After an underwhelming opening box office, Birds of Prey has a new title for ticketing and entry purposes to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Despite generally positive reviews, the Margot Robbie vehicle earned just $ 33 million in ticket sales this weekend, making it the worst-performing film in the DC Extended Universe. Its predecessor, Suicide Squad, only opened $ 134 million.

Warner bros. has yet to explain the decision (Screen Rant has reportedly confirmed that the studio has asked the theaters to make the change), but fans theorize that the Fantabulous name was too long, confusing, or both, and may have contributed to the matt performance .

Mashable contacted Warner Bros. for comment, but did not hear back immediately.

From Monday evening AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Atom Tickets have updated their sites and digital ticket apps. At the time of writing, Fandango still used the non-abbreviated title.

Changing the title of a movie when it is already in the cinema is a rare and risky move. It can produce unwanted press and have a negative influence on how the public relates to a film. That is precisely why Doug Liman’s 2014 Edge of Tomorrow movie – Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow is re-named for his home release marketing – began to trending when the Birds of Prey news appeared. (The phrase “DC Edge of Tomorrow-ed it” was often used.)

Whether repackaging will help Harley’s stand-alone adventure or damage remains to be seen. That said, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is still well on its way to making a profit. And we thought it was enough.

