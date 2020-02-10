‘Birds of Prey’ has the worst opening of DC Extended Universe films

(Photo via YouTube)

Birds of prey recently been to theaters and despite what Harley Quinn fans may have thought of the film, the number of cash registers was not as high as some had hoped.

Of the eight films in the DC Extended Universe, it had the worst opening weekend.

Read more: Rage Against The Machine fans speculate about a new show after cryptic teasing

If you don’t know the movie, here is a brief overview.

Harley and the prankster apart (this time for good) and because she is no longer under the protection of the Clown Prince, all of Gotham – from the police to everyone else who has done it wrong – is out to earn their money back. It was not meant to be one Suicide team continued, but there is a nod to one of Quinn’s old teammates. The film was a fresh and colorful version of the character of Harley Quinn and showed how tough she can be.

According to Collider, the film had cost around $ 80 million and received good reviews from critics. The film currently has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was the best-earning film in the cinema for the weekend.

Despite all this, the film had one of the worst opening weekends in the DC Extended Universe.

Birds of Prey brought in $ 33 million in revenues in the US last weekend, much lower than the originally expected $ 50 million.

Abroad, the film earned around $ 48 million with most of that money from Latin America, Russia, and the UK. The film currently has an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was the best-earning film in the cinema for the weekend.

Birds of Prey had the worst opening of the DCEU and lagged behind Shazam !, which earned about $ 54 million the weekend of its debut.

Read more: Halsey drops BMTH-produced “Experiment On Me” from “Birds of Prey”

However, this is not the worst thing that a Warner Bros. movie in the cash register. That title belongs to the Jonah Hex of 2010, which raised $ 5.2 million.

Some fans believe that the reason the movie may not have achieved its goals is that the public does not normally expect much from a DC movie.

I think that much of the reason why the Bird of Prey opening weekend is bad is that no one can trust that a DC EU movie is good because those movies were not good.

The hunger for more says more about those films than BOP, right?

– Tom Kelly (@MisterTomKelly) 10 February 2020

Others say that they prefer to watch the film another time due to busyness and time.

I just don’t watch movies during the opening weekend with a few exceptions. My wife and I are enthusiastic about Birds of Prey. Sometimes I find that we place too much emphasis on opening week numbers when some films have a better performance while they are in the cinema.

– Lance M (@UpNorthLance) 10 February 2020

I see #BirdsofPrey this weekend. Some of us have jobs, prefer matinees and hate the hustle and bustle of the opening week. 🙄

– HAYLEY (@hayley_g) 10 February 2020

Haven’t seen the movie yet? Watch the trailer of the film below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3HbbzHK5Mc (/ embed)

More about birds of prey

Halsey and Bring me the horizonThe ‘Experiment On Me’ collaboration on the soundtrack for the latest anti-hero film.

The track has been in the making since the summer of last year. Halsey posted a video of her, Oli Sykesand Jordan Fish working together in the studio.

Halsey later went to Instagram to unveil the track listing for her latest album manic and say there was no Bring Me The Horizon collaboration. While BMTH did that, she stopped a Halsey collaboration on their recent Music To Listen To EP, it was still not the track they were working on in the video.

In January, during the interaction with fans, they asked about the Halsey video in the studio. Halsey then cracked the code behind the video and said it was a song she wrote with Bring Me The Horizon for Birds Of Prey: The Album.

Probably one of the heaviest songs from Halsey so far, the song contains the vocals of the singer for Bring Me The Horizon That’s The Spirit-like backtrack. The alt-pop vocalist makes you believe that she has been in metal all her life.

Watch the lyrics video for the headbanging-worthy song below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY2l7D-eR8w (/ embed)

The full album can be ordered here via Atlantic Records and the track listing is below.

Birds of Prey: The Album Tracklist

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch” WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick” Megan Tea Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds” Saweetie & GALXARA – “Sway With Me” Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You” Maisie Peters – “Smile” CYN – “Lonely Gun” Halsey – “Experiment with me” Jucee Froot – “Danger” K.Flay – “Bad memory” Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good” Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible chains” Black Canary – “It’s the world of a man” Summer Walker – “I’m just going to love you a little more” ADONA – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

What did you think of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and how did it work at the checkout? Sound out in the comments below!

See more: the 11 most punk films of all time

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)